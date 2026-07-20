Shawn Yue announces divorce from wife after eight years of marriage

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue Man-lok has announced his divorce from Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, saying the couple would respect each other’s choices and wish each other well.

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The 44-year-old actor, who married Wang in 2017, shared the news on social media on Monday (Jul 20), saying they had reached a mutual decision to end their marriage.

“We have reached a consensus, respecting and blessing each other’s choices in life,” Yue wrote. “Thank you for everything you have given as a mother and a wife. We will always be family.”

Yue and Wang, the daughter of a Taiwanese “belt king,” have two children together — son Cody and daughter Celest. The couple had long been regarded as one of Hong Kong’s better-known celebrity couples.

The announcement drew attention from fans who had followed the couple’s family life since their marriage.

Source: Shawn Yue’s Instagram