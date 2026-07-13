‘This is a concert’: Dayo Wong rocks stand-up and defends Sammi Cheng in her appreciation show finale

Dayo Wong Tze-wah turned his guest spot at Sammi Cheng Sau-man’s final appreciation show Sunday into a comedic legal defense at the Kai Tak Stadium, arguing that the appreciation show was every bit a real concert, and joking that fans should throw half their ticket money onto the stage.

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To show his support, Wong, Cheng’s co-star in the film Night King, pulled off a rare stand-up comedy act and an even rarer guitar serenade, all in tribute to the Cantopop queen

The organizers previously announced that the three “You & Me” concerts originally scheduled for mid-July were postponed due to safety concerns caused by a malfunction of stage components and to ensure the safety of the singers and the audience. To make up for the disappointment of the fans, the organizers, after discussing with Cheng, decided to hold an appreciation event on the originally scheduled dates (July 10, 11 and 12) to thank the ticket holders for their support.

In response to news coverage that the customs might enforce the Trade Descriptions Ordinance over the postponement, Wong humorously defended Sammi on stage.

“This is a concert,” Wong told the crowd. He ticked off the requirements: the venue, the audience, Cheng herself, and a microphone, which all present.

Wong even noted that the first night featured Cheng and Andy Lau parading in a car, and since Hong Kong is part of Asia, the show’s official title, “You & Mi Sammi Cheng Concert 2026 Asia Tour Final Stop”, was fully satisfied.

“Look at your tickets, there’s absolutely no violation of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance,” he said. “In fact, you all should throw half your ticket money up here.”

He then urged the crowd to promise not to splash red paint on Cheng, drawing howls of laughter.

Cheng also stressed that safety came first. “The company made the right call. No show is more important than everyone’s safety. Fortunately, you all have three days of free performances to watch,” said Cheng.

Cheng reminded ticket holders to keep their original tickets for the rescheduled concerts or opt for refunds.