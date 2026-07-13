logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

‘This is a concert’: Dayo Wong rocks stand-up and defends Sammi Cheng in her appreciation show finale

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago

by

Angela Shen

logo
logo
logo

Dayo Wong Tze-wah turned his guest spot at Sammi Cheng Sau-man’s final appreciation show Sunday into a comedic legal defense at the Kai Tak Stadium, arguing that the appreciation show was every bit a real concert, and joking that fans should throw half their ticket money onto the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

To show his support, Wong, Cheng’s co-star in the film Night King, pulled off a rare stand-up comedy act and an even rarer guitar serenade, all in tribute to the Cantopop queen

The organizers previously announced that the three “You & Me” concerts originally scheduled for mid-July were postponed due to safety concerns caused by a malfunction of stage components and to ensure the safety of the singers and the audience. To make up for the disappointment of the fans, the organizers, after discussing with Cheng, decided to hold an appreciation event on the originally scheduled dates (July 10, 11 and 12) to thank the ticket holders for their support.

In response to news coverage that the customs might enforce the Trade Descriptions Ordinance over the postponement, Wong humorously defended Sammi on stage.

“This is a concert,” Wong told the crowd. He ticked off the requirements: the venue, the audience, Cheng herself, and a microphone, which all present. 

Wong even noted that the first night featured Cheng and Andy Lau parading in a car, and since Hong Kong is part of Asia, the show’s official title, “You & Mi Sammi Cheng Concert 2026 Asia Tour Final Stop”, was fully satisfied.

“Look at your tickets, there’s absolutely no violation of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance,” he said. “In fact, you all should throw half your ticket money up here.” 

He then urged the crowd to promise not to splash red paint on Cheng, drawing howls of laughter.

Cheng also stressed that safety came first. “The company made the right call. No show is more important than everyone’s safety. Fortunately, you all have three days of free performances to watch,” said Cheng.

Cheng reminded ticket holders to keep their original tickets for the rescheduled concerts or opt for refunds.

Dayo WongSammi Cheng

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sammi Cheng wraps emotional Kai Tak concert finale with surprise guest Dayo Wong
ENTERTAINMENT
11 hours ago
(file photo)
Sammi Cheng's Kai Tak concerts postponed just days before opening night, replaced by fan appreciation events
NEWS
06-07-2026 17:51 HKT
Sammi Cheng hospitalized with back injury, requires wheelchair and crutches
ENTERTAINMENT
03-10-2025 01:36 HKT
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu Hong Kong appearance hit by foul odor claims after fans queue overnight
ENTERTAINMENT
12-07-2026 12:36 HKT
Husband Andy Hui makes surprise appearance at Sammi Cheng’s fan appreciation show
ENTERTAINMENT
11-07-2026 22:06 HKT
2026 TIMA announces star-studded lineup for two-day Kai Tak Stadium event
ENTERTAINMENT
10-07-2026 13:54 HKT
Veteran film producer Nansun Shi reportedly hospitalized as friends visit
ENTERTAINMENT
09-07-2026 12:51 HKT
MIRROR’s Keung To banned from driving for 3 months
ENTERTAINMENT
08-07-2026 18:30 HKT
Security camera exposes former TVB actor as thief behind executive's stolen birthday bouquet
ENTERTAINMENT
07-07-2026 14:48 HKT
Wang Leehom receives 39 stitches after stage fall at Chengdu concert
ENTERTAINMENT
05-07-2026 17:48 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
21 hours ago
Stormy HKDSE results day ahead amid nine-day rain forecast
NEWS
22 hours ago
Man, 44, critically injured after being hit by bus in Central
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.