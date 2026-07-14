Donnie Yen mourns veteran film producer Nansun Shi after her death at 75

Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen Chi-tan has paid tribute to veteran film producer Nansun Shi, who died at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital on Monday night at the age of 75, joining a host of stars in mourning the influential industry figure.

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Yen took to social media following news of Shi's death, saying he was devastated by the loss.

"You devoted your life to cinema. Until we meet again in the world of light and shadow, all that remains are endless memories," he wrote.

Shi died peacefully on Monday night (July 13), with family and close friends by her side, according to Film Workshop. She had suffered from immune system problems since 2022, while a bacterial infection in recent months led to multiple organ failure.

Other stars also paid tribute to Shi, with international action superstar Jackie Chan remembering her as a "legendary figure" in the film industry and recalling her distinctive charisma and integrity, while Taiwanese actress Shu Qi posted a brief message wishing her to rest in peace.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the entertainment industry, with many of Shi's longtime friends and fellow filmmakers taking to social media to remember the veteran producer and bid her farewell.