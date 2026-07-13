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ENTERTAINMENT

Sammi Cheng wraps emotional Kai Tak concert finale with surprise guest Dayo Wong

ENTERTAINMENT
16 mins ago
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Sammi Cheng's 'Thank You Show' wraps with emotional finale, Dayo Wong among surprise guests

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Sammi Cheng concluded the final show of her You & Mi Sammi Cheng Live at HK Kai Tak Stadium 2026 - Asia Tour Finale (Thank You Show) at the Kai Tak Stadium on Sunday, delivering a powerful performance with a surprise appearance by Dayo Wong.

Wong, who appeared as a guest, used his signature stand-up comedy style to address reports that Customs might investigate Cheng's concert over the Trade Descriptions Ordinance following its postponement. He argued that the "Thank You Show" itself already met all the conditions of a concert, joking that the audience should throw half their ticket money onto the stage and promising they would not "pour red paint" on Cheng.

Cheng, in top form throughout the finale, joked about her appearance, saying: "No wonder everyone wants me to gain weight. I look so much better. Even my chest has gotten bigger – I had to change my bra size."

+10

Closing the show, an emotional Cheng thanked her team for standing together instead of "each fleeing when disaster struck." She said the experience, which stripped away the elaborate stage production, revealed a new version of herself – proving she could still command a full house with just a microphone and a band. She described the transformation from potential disaster to triumph as a "miracle."

When asked about rescheduling the postponed concert, Cheng said she hopes to do so within a year, but noted that the Kai Tak venue's availability and rehearsal time remain factors. She thanked husband Andy Hui for his support, including their duet during the second show, saying that "small setbacks overcome together become beautiful memories."

Sammi Cheng Thank You Show Kai Tak Stadium

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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