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ENTERTAINMENT

2026 TIMA announces star-studded lineup for two-day Kai Tak Stadium event

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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The 2026 TMElive International Music Awards (TIMA), an annual music awards event organized by Tencent Music Entertainment Group through its TMElive live entertainment brand, will take place at Kai Tak Stadium on Aug 22 and 23, bringing together more than 30 artists from across Asia and beyond.

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Billed as a music event combining an awards presentation with live performances, the two-day event will feature international and regional acts including Charlie Puth, Stray Kids, aespa, Tomorrow X Together, Super Junior, BABYMONSTER, IVE and Girls' Generation leader Taeyeon.

Hong Kong artists William Chan Wai-ting and MC Cheung Tin-fu are also among the lineup.

On Aug 22, headline performances will be given by aespa, BABYMONSTER, MC Cheung, RIIZE, Super Junior and Tomorrow X Together. The day's supporting lineup includes Taeyong, Yeonjun, Hearts2Hearts, ALLDAY PROJECT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Daniel Seavey, 82MAJOR and KiiiKiii, among others.

On Aug 23, Charlie Puth, William Chan, IVE, NCT WISH, Stray Kids and Taeyeon will lead the lineup, with WayV, NMIXX, MEOVV, Evan, NuNew Chawarin, PLAVE, KickFlip and NEXZ also set to perform.

According to the organizers, performers have been divided into three performance tiers. Artists in the top-tier "Aurora Chapter" will each perform for around 25 to 30 minutes, while those in the "Starlight Chapter" and "Shining Chapter" will perform for between five and 15 minutes. The final performance schedule will be announced at a later date.

The event will run from 5pm to 10.30pm on both days.

Tickets are priced from HK$899 to HK$2,399, excluding booking fees. Priority booking opens at 10am on Jul 13, followed by public sales at 1pm on Jul 15.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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