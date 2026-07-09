Veteran film producer Nansun Shi reportedly hospitalized as friends visit

Veteran Hong Kong film producer and executive Nansun Shi has reportedly been hospitalized, prompting concern among friends and fans.

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Sources said actress Sylvia Chang was seen arriving at the hospital on Monday (Jul 6), while media veteran Winnie Yu Tsang visited the following day. Neither responded to reporters' questions about Shi's condition.

Concerns over Shi's health surfaced in May when the 74-year-old attended the funeral of a close friend. She appeared noticeably thinner, walked with a cane and was assisted by others.

The reported hospitalization comes less than a year after Shi and her former husband, director Tsui Hark, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Although the couple divorced years ago, they have remained on good terms and continued to work together professionally.