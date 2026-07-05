Wang Leehom receives 39 stitches after stage fall at Chengdu concert

Mandopop singer Wang Leehom received 39 stitches after falling on stage during his concert in Chengdu on Saturday (Jul 4), with the person responsible for the stage setup now under investigation.

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According to mainland media, the singer tripped over a safety wire while stepping off a stage platform and struck his head against the edge of the stage. The fall left his left cheek and ear bleeding, but after returning to the stage, he reassured fans that his injuries were only superficial and urged them not to worry.

Despite the fall, Wang got back on his feet immediately and went on to complete the three-hour concert. He later underwent treatment for a fractured left outer ear cartilage caused by the impact while wearing an in-ear monitor, as well as facial injuries.

Photos and videos shared online showed staff rushing to assist Wang and treat his injuries before he returned to the stage. Blood could later be seen seeping through the bandage covering his left ear during the performance.

In a statement posted early on Sunday (Jul 5), Wang's studio said he underwent treatment immediately after the concert, receiving 27 stitches to his left ear and another 12 to his face. A CT scan found no injuries to his brain or skull, and medical staff confirmed he was fit to continue his scheduled performance later that day.

The studio said a preliminary investigation found the accident was caused by the improper handling of a safety wire during stage operations. The staff member responsible for the stage setup is undergoing an internal investigation, with appropriate action to be taken based on the findings.