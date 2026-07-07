Security camera exposes former TVB actor as thief behind executive's stolen birthday bouquet

TVB Assistant General Manager Virginia Lok Yee-ling recently celebrated her 67th birthday with her signature star-studded bash, but the glamorous event was subtly shaped by the lingering fallout of a bizarre theft from the previous year.

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Industry insiders have revealed that a former TVB actor, widely known for his wholesome family image, was caught on camera stealing a highly coveted designer toy bouquet from Lok, resulting in his permanent exile from her exclusive social gatherings.

Lok’s annual birthday parties are highly anticipated events in the local entertainment industry, often viewed by the public and media as a barometer of an artist's standing and favor within the television network.

While her celebration on June 30 of this year was as packed with celebrities as ever, attendees noticed a distinct shift in protocol.

Most guests chose to have their presents delivered securely to Lok in advance rather than bringing them directly to the venue, a cautious new trend stemming directly from the dramatic disappearance of a gift at her party last year.

During the previous year's celebration, singer Albert Chau Kut-pui presented the executive with a trendy Labubu doll bouquet.

The highly sought-after collectible, which is notoriously difficult to purchase even for willing buyers, was a massive hit with the birthday honoree.

Lok was reportedly thrilled with the thoughtful gift and took several photographs with it. However, as the event wound down, she realized the bouquet had vanished from the venue.

After initial inquiries with her assistants, waitstaff, and remaining celebrity guests yielded no confessions, Lok grew deeply unsettled.

Feeling violated that a theft could occur at her own event surrounded by her trusted inner circle, she decided to take serious action.

Preparing to escalate the matter to the police, she demanded that the restaurant management review their security camera footage.

The surveillance video left the executive and her staff completely stunned. The footage clearly identified the thief as a former TVB male actor in his forties who had previously won accolades at the network's anniversary awards.

The revelation was particularly shocking given the actor's current public persona.

Having transitioned to the mainland Chinese market in recent years, he has actively cultivated the image of a devoted husband and loving father on social media.

Despite her profound disappointment at the betrayal by a former protégé she had once heavily promoted, Lok ultimately chose to handle the situation discreetly to avoid a major public scandal.

Foregoing police involvement, she utilized a mutual contact to reach out to the actor and demand the immediate return of the stolen collectible.

Word of the incident quickly spread through the entertainment circuit as an open secret.

The disgraced actor later attempted to justify his actions to industry peers, reportedly attributing his uncharacteristic behavior to a period of intense personal stress.

He allegedly admitted to a momentary lapse of judgment, explaining that he was captivated by the toy and foolishly assumed Lok would not notice a single missing item among her mountain of birthday gifts.

While the stolen item was recovered, the professional relationship was irreparably damaged.

The consequences of the actor's momentary greed were fully apparent at this year's birthday bash, where he was conspicuously absent from the otherwise comprehensive guest list of network of local television stars.