Derek Cheung confirms wife Angel Chong's pregnancy after months of speculation

Hong Kong entrepreneur Derek Cheung is set to become a father just three months after marrying district councilor Angel Chong Nga-ting, with the couple confirming the baby news for the first time on Saturday (Jul. 4).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The announcement came as Cheung officially opened his new 20,000-square-foot trading card flagship venue, where his visibly pregnant wife made her first public appearance showing off her baby bump.

The couple had kept the pregnancy under wraps despite ongoing speculation since their lavish wedding earlier this year.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, Chong looked radiant as she posed alongside her husband. Her slim arms and legs drew attention, with many saying she appeared to be carrying only around her baby bump.

The couple were all smiles as they greeted guests, while Cheung shared that they are preparing to welcome their first child.

Cheung first made headlines in March when he surprised fans by announcing his engagement to Chong. He proposed at his family's Repulse Bay mansion with an elaborate Attack on Titan-themed setup that quickly went viral before the couple tied the knot shortly afterwards.