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ENTERTAINMENT

TREASURE to return to HK for another concert this September

ENTERTAINMENT
29 mins ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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South Korean boy group TREASURE announced on Friday (Jul 3) that it will return to Hong Kong for another concert, with TREASURE THE STAGE 2026 NEW WAV: LIVE set to take place at AsiaWorld-Arena on September 12.

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The announcement comes just months after the group's 2025-26 TREASURE TOUR [PULSE ON] concert in Hong Kong on May 9, marking another visit to the city within the same year.

However, member Kim Junkyu is not expected to join the Hong Kong show. YG Entertainment previously announced that the singer would be taking a temporary hiatus to focus on rest and recovery, making him unavailable for scheduled performances. The agency did not provide a timeline for his return.

TREASURE debuted under YG Entertainment in 2020 and has built a strong global fanbase with high-energy performances and hit songs including BOY, JIKJIN, HELLO and KING KONG.

Ticketing details will be announced at a later date.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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