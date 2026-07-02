Eric Tsang's new venture said to be eyeing former TVB stars, including Best Actress Sisley Choi

Eric Tsang Chi-wai, who stepped down as general manager of programming and content operations at Television Broadcasts Limited earlier this year to become convenor of the broadcaster's advisory committee, is reportedly looking to recruit several former TVB stars for his new production company.

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Sources say Tsang has set his sights on former TVB Best Actress Sisley Choi Sea-pui and several other former TVB artistes.

Choi, who left TVB in March is said to be weighing several film and stage offers and may choose to go independent. That could set up a tug-of-war with Stephen Chow Sing-chi, who cast her in his upcoming film Kung Fu Soccer.

The other actors named in the reports gave non-committal responses when approached, saying only that they have other plans in the works.

Tsang's company is already behind the 18-episode crime thriller Lie Hunter, directed by Sunny Luk Kim-ching, one of the directors of Cold War. The series stars Hong Kong Film Awards Best Actress Anita Yuen Wing-yee, Best Actor Tony Leung Ka-fai and mainland Chinese actor Cheng Yi.