Veteran TVB executive Virginia Lok celebrates 67th birthday with star-studded party

TVB Assistant General Manager (Talent Management and Development) Virginia Lok Yee-ling celebrated her 67th birthday at a star-studded party on Tuesday (Jun 30), ahead of her birthday on Jul 1, saying her biggest wish is to help TVB artistes earn more despite a weaker market.

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Among those attending the celebration were Eric Tsang Chi-wai, Kenneth Ma Kwok-ming, Bosco Wong Chung-chak, Edwin Siu Ching-nam, Priscilla Wong Tsui-yu, Tracy Chu Tsin-suet, Nancy Wu Ting-yan, Elaine Yiu Tsz-ling, Benjamin Yuen Wai-ho, Joel Chan Shan-chung and other TVB artistes.

Asked about her birthday wish, Lok said: "Good health, happiness and smooth work. I also hope I can help our artistes earn more money. Although the market is a bit weaker, everyone still has work."

She added that she encouraged artistes to develop skills beyond acting, including singing and sports, as TVB expands its participation in sporting events.

Lok also singled out actress Tiffany Lau Wing-suen, describing her as an excellent basketball team captain who "shines" on the court.

Looking ahead, Lok said TVB plans to produce five drama series by the end of the year, alongside several variety shows. Shaw Brothers is also developing several films, including a Lunar New Year comedy that is expected to begin production as early as late August.

She confirmed that Bosco Wong will both star in and produce the film, adding that she hopes it will be completed in time for a Lunar New Year release.

Wong, who attended the party with a birthday gift for Lok, joked that he was still "just an employee" despite taking on producing duties.

"Producing is also part of the job," he said. "The script is still being written, and we're hoping to make the Lunar New Year release. It's a comedy."

Asked whether he would have a say in casting, Wong said he would mainly be responsible for arranging locations and securing sponsorships, while Lok would have the final say. He also quipped that Lok was "good with numbers" because she expected him to "do two jobs for the pay of one."

Asked whether fellow actors Ron Ng Cheuk-hei and Raymond Lam Fung could join the film, Wong laughed that he would love to reunite with them but joked that the production could not afford to hire them all.

Meanwhile, pregnant actress Tracy Chu revealed that her second baby is healthy and due by the end of the year. She said her second pregnancy has been more physically demanding than her first because she is carrying the baby through the summer while also caring for her two-year-old son.

Actor Karl Ting Tsz-long, who also celebrated his 29th birthday on Tuesday, said he hopes to find a girlfriend before turning 30. He added that he will soon begin filming a new drama alongside Hera Chan Hiu-wah and Kalok Chow Ka-lok, with his role requiring him to show off more skin than usual.