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ENTERTAINMENT

T.O.P announces Asia fan meeting tour with HK stop in August

ENTERTAINMENT
59 mins ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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Former BIGBANG member T.O.P has officially announced his first solo Asia fan meeting tour, with Hong Kong among the confirmed stops.

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The singer on Thursday (Jul 2) unveiled the poster for "T.O.P PRE-STUDIO 2026," with the tour set to visit Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and Kaohsiung. More stops are expected to be announced later.

The Hong Kong event is scheduled for August 15 at AsiaWorld-Arena, while Taipei and Kaohsiung will host fan meetings on August 22 and December 19, respectively.

The announcement comes just as his former group BIGBANG confirmed three Hong Kong concerts at Kai Tak Stadium in November, featuring G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung.

T.O.P previously revealed plans for a free fan meeting in Yokohama, Japan, on July 9, where around 10,000 official fan club members will be invited to attend.

The "PRE-STUDIO 2026" tour marks T.O.P's first solo Asia fan meeting tour since his 2006 debut, making it a milestone in his 20-year career.

The tour title is said to hint at a new interactive concert format that will allow fans to take part in the creative process.

Further details, including ticket sales and additional tour stops, will be announced through official channels.

T.O.P

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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