VanNess Wu's mystery bride revealed as Japanese singer and UCL graduate Emi Aramaki

The identity of VanNess Wu's mystery bride has been revealed just a day after the Taiwanese-American singer and actor surprised fans by announcing his remarriage.

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(Read more: VanNess Wu announces surprise remarriage eight years after divorce, mystery bride sparks speculation )

The 47-year-old former F4 star took to Instagram on Monday (Jun 29) to share a photo of himself and his new wife wearing matching wedding bands, writing: "Now, I am even more blessed to have the most important person in my life."

While Wu kept her identity under wraps, Taiwanese media later reported that the bride is Japanese singer-songwriter Emi Aramaki — a claim subsequently confirmed by his record label.

According to Taiwanese reports, the couple quietly registered their marriage in Las Vegas in early May, nearly two months before publicly announcing their marriage. The label also denied online speculation that the wedding was prompted by a pregnancy and appealed for privacy.

Born in Fukuoka, Japan, Aramaki began playing the piano at the age of three before moving to the United Kingdom when she was nine. She later graduated from University College London with a degree in History.

Drawing inspiration from Japanese pop, soul and jazz, Aramaki has built a music career spanning Tokyo, London and Los Angeles. She relocated to Japan in 2024 and released her debut Japanese-language single, Purple Dream, gaining a growing online following.

The singer has also ventured into acting, guest starring in season four of the American crime drama FBI: International as Risa Kagura. She is also known to be an avid anime fan.

Wu's second marriage comes eight years after the end of his first marriage to Singaporean heiress Arissa Cheo. The couple tied the knot in 2013, but their relationship was plagued by reports of marital problems before they exchanged cryptic social media posts that fuelled speculation of a rift. They finalized their divorce in 2018.

Before marrying Cheo, Wu was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Taiwanese actress and singer Vivian Hsu for about three years.

Wu has largely kept his new relationship out of the spotlight, making the announcement all the more surprising to fans.