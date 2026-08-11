logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Michelle Wai scoops best actress at Hundred Flowers awards for ‘The Last Dance’

ENTERTAINMENT
10 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong actress Michelle Wai won the Best Actress award at the 38th Hundred Flowers Awards in Beijing on Monday for her role in the Hong Kong film "The Last Dance," while mainland star Yi Yangqianxi clinched the Best Actor title by a narrow margin of just five votes over veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wai secured 51 votes from the 101 on-site public judges for her performance as "Kwok Man-yuet," comfortably beating Gao Ye (26 votes) and Song Jia (18 votes). Yi won with 48 votes for his role in "Big World," narrowly edging out Leung, who received 43 votes for his performance in "The Shadow's Edge."

+1

When her name was announced, Wai appeared stunned before receiving congratulations from fellow actors and making her way to the stage. Dressed in a sapphire blue gown, she held back tears as she accepted the award, thanking the judges and audience for their support. "Hello everyone, I am actress Michelle Wai," she said, drawing warm applause.

She quoted a line from "The Last Dance": "Since we've boarded this ride called life, let's enjoy the scenery along the way and chat with those beside us – that's what makes the journey worthwhile." She promised to continue working hard to make more films and create more memorable characters.

The Best Picture award went to the animated blockbuster "Nezha 2" with 54 votes, while Zhang Yimou's "Scare Out" won Outstanding Film. Director Da Peng took Best Director for "The Litchi Road" with 49 votes. Other winners included Wang Xiao and Sarina for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, while Chen Lijun won Best Newcomer.

Hundred Flowers Awards Michelle Wai Yi Yangqianxi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Patrick Tse's ashes placed at Po Fook Hill, joining late friends Leslie Cheung and Lydia Shum
ENTERTAINMENT
7 hours ago
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
18 hours ago
TWICE’s Jeongyeon leaves JYP Entertainment, joins sister’s agency while continuing group activities
ENTERTAINMENT
20 hours ago
Stephen Chow’s mother and sister make rare appearance at ‘Kung Fu Soccer’ premiere
ENTERTAINMENT
09-08-2026 14:39 HKT
Kacey, Kaho and Panther
Kacey Chan makes formal stage debut, admits she was ‘very nervous’
ENTERTAINMENT
09-08-2026 12:10 HKT
Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue opens up about health and recovery in TV comeback
ENTERTAINMENT
06-08-2026 19:42 HKT
'Rest in peace, and thank you Peter': Sam Hui honors late lyricist partner in handwritten tribute
ENTERTAINMENT
06-08-2026 14:28 HKT
Kim Soo-hyun reclaims spotlight with Philippine fan meeting as underage dating case dropped 
ENTERTAINMENT
04-08-2026 21:06 HKT
Lisa Ch'ng and Mat Yeung tie the knot in Kuala Lumpur
ENTERTAINMENT
02-08-2026 19:30 HKT
Celebrities and industry figures pay tribute at Nansun Shi’s memorial
ENTERTAINMENT
02-08-2026 18:49 HKT
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
15 hours ago
source: online
Two injured, including domestic helper and security guard, in Pok Fu Lam knife attack
NEWS
10-08-2026 11:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.