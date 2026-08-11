Michelle Wai scoops best actress at Hundred Flowers awards for ‘The Last Dance’

Hong Kong actress Michelle Wai won the Best Actress award at the 38th Hundred Flowers Awards in Beijing on Monday for her role in the Hong Kong film "The Last Dance," while mainland star Yi Yangqianxi clinched the Best Actor title by a narrow margin of just five votes over veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai.

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Wai secured 51 votes from the 101 on-site public judges for her performance as "Kwok Man-yuet," comfortably beating Gao Ye (26 votes) and Song Jia (18 votes). Yi won with 48 votes for his role in "Big World," narrowly edging out Leung, who received 43 votes for his performance in "The Shadow's Edge."

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When her name was announced, Wai appeared stunned before receiving congratulations from fellow actors and making her way to the stage. Dressed in a sapphire blue gown, she held back tears as she accepted the award, thanking the judges and audience for their support. "Hello everyone, I am actress Michelle Wai," she said, drawing warm applause.

She quoted a line from "The Last Dance": "Since we've boarded this ride called life, let's enjoy the scenery along the way and chat with those beside us – that's what makes the journey worthwhile." She promised to continue working hard to make more films and create more memorable characters.

The Best Picture award went to the animated blockbuster "Nezha 2" with 54 votes, while Zhang Yimou's "Scare Out" won Outstanding Film. Director Da Peng took Best Director for "The Litchi Road" with 49 votes. Other winners included Wang Xiao and Sarina for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, while Chen Lijun won Best Newcomer.