Former TVB actress Barbara Chan passes away at 65 following battle with chronic illness

Former TVB leading actress Barbara Chan Man-yee has died peacefully at the age of 65 at the Prince of Wales Hospital, her family confirmed, marking the end of a life remembered as much for her screen presence as for her resilient approach to chronic illness and mortality.

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The news of her passing was confirmed through a social media update by her two sons, whom she shared with her late husband, veteran actor Dick Liu Kai-chi.

In accordance with her final wishes, the family will hold a low-profile, private memorial service restricted only to close relatives and friends.

The announcement of her death has drawn widespread condolences from netizens and members of the entertainment industry who mourned the loss of the beloved star.

Chan had been battling chronic health issues in recent years. Last July, she underwent a critical, life-threatening surgery that left her with a fourteen-centimetre scar on her abdomen.

Prior to the operation, she engaged in deep conversations with her sons, approaching the possibility of death with a calm and open demeanor.

Despite enduring immense physical pain following the procedure, her strong willpower allowed her to be up and dancing in her hospital ward by the third day.

The major health scare reportedly brought her a profound appreciation for life, prompting her to readjust her lifestyle, let go of emotional burdens, and commit to living the rest of her days to the fullest.

Having experienced the loss of relatives and friends while managing her own chronic condition, Chan took an unconventional and loving approach to the unpredictability of life by hosting a living funeral for herself last year.

Recognizing the importance of a proper farewell, she used the occasion to personally express her gratitude to her loved ones and those who had helped her throughout her life, aiming to leave no emotional regrets.

In her later years, she became an active advocate for life-and-death education. She even traveled to the United States to study courses focused on happiness, subsequently establishing a wellness association and opening a tea house dedicated to promoting a positive outlook on life.

The public last saw Chan actively engaging with her audience early this year.

She uploaded a video to her wellness-focused YouTube channel in January, appearing energetic and in good spirits.

Her final public update was a personal photo shared on her Facebook page in March.

While she experienced significant highs and lows throughout her life, her courage in facing mortality and her deep passion for living are expected to leave a lasting legacy among her fans.