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ENTERTAINMENT

Former Miss Hong Kong Natalie Ng dies aged 51 after cancer battle

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Actress and former Miss Hong Kong Natalie Ng Man-yan has died peacefully in her sleep aged 51, after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, her family confirmed on Tuesday (Jun 9).

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In a statement, the family said Ng passed away early on Tuesday while in hospital, surrounded by loved ones in her final days.

They said she had been visited by close family and friends, and had received spiritual support from a priest before her passing.

Ng had publicly disclosed a recurrence of breast cancer two years ago and had continued to undergo treatment while maintaining a positive outlook. She frequently travelled between Hong Kong and Shenzhen for medical care.

Her condition later deteriorated after she developed pneumonia and was found to have fluid accumulation in her left chest cavity, leading to a suspension of chemotherapy and hospitalization.

The family said Ng was able to bid farewell to her two daughters, who will be cared for by their father, her ex-husband. Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced later.

“Throughout her cancer journey, she remained strong and courageous, doing many things she never thought she would be able to do and fulfilling several dreams within a limited time,” the statement said.

They added that her positivity had inspired others facing illness.

The family thanked friends, supporters and the public for their care, and requested privacy during this difficult time.

“Nat Nat will always be our pride,” they said.

Natalie Ng

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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