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ENTERTAINMENT

Mat Yeung and Lisa Ch'ng to hold August wedding in Kuala Lumpur after 10 years together

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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TVB actor Mat Yeung Ming, 45, and Malaysian actress and model Lisa Ch'ng, 39, are set to marry after a decade-long relationship, with the couple reportedly planning to hold their wedding in Kuala Lumpur this August.

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According to an exclusive report by Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, the wedding will take place on August 2 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. Wedding invitations have also surfaced, confirming the long-rumoured marriage plans.

The invitation features a photograph of the couple in formal wedding attire, with Yeung embracing his fiancée while Ch'ng smiles in a bridal gown. The design features a dark backdrop with gold accents and displays the names “Lisa & Mat” in illuminated lettering.

The pair have been together since 2016 and remain one of Hong Kong showbiz’s most enduring couples despite experiencing various ups and downs over the years.

Marriage speculation intensified in April when the couple shared a set of wedding-themed photos on social media to mark their 10th anniversary. At the time, they described the shoot as part of a pet-themed fashion project, leading many to believe it was unrelated to wedding preparations.

Earlier this year, Yeung said he hoped to hold a large-scale wedding celebration rather than a simple registration ceremony, adding there was a strong possibility the couple would marry this year.

In an anniversary post, Ch'ng thanked Yeung for standing by her through the highs and lows of their relationship, saying they had shared both laughter and tears over the past decade.

The couple have previously said they already live together and that marriage would not significantly change their daily lives, though Ch'ng has expressed her fondness for the sense of occasion that comes with a formal wedding ceremony.

Preparations are underway as the couple move closer to their long-awaited big day.

Mat YeungLisa Ch'ng

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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