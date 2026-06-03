Veteran actor Chung King-fai dies aged 89, family confirms peaceful passing at home

Veteran Hong Kong theatre figure Chung King-fai has died at the age of 89. His nephew confirmed the news on Wednesday (Jun 3), saying he passed away peacefully in his sleep at home.

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Known as “King Sir,” Chung was a prominent theatre director, actor and educator who made significant contributions to Hong Kong’s performing arts scene over several decades.

He was widely respected for his work in stage production and for mentoring generations of performers in the local arts industry.

The family said further details on funeral arrangements will be announced later.