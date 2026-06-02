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ENTERTAINMENT

84 Miss Hong Kong hopefuls unveiled as standout contestants generate online buzz

ENTERTAINMENT
9 mins ago
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The first round of auditions for the Miss Hong Kong Pageant 2026 was held at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday (June 2), with 84 contestants appearing before judges and quickly becoming a trending topic online.

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This year’s lineup features a diverse mix of pageant veterans, overseas returnees and former child stars, adding extra buzz to the early stages of the competition.

TVB Assistant General Manager (Artist Management and Development) Virginia Lok Yee-ling said the judging panel had already interviewed 10 contestants, with one receiving a score of nine out of 10. She described several participants as “cute” and full of potential, saying she believed physical appearance was important, while body shape could be improved with effort and determination.

Among the early standouts is Shania, winner of the Miss Chinese Vancouver Pageant 2024, while a 25-year-old former child actress is hoping to relaunch her entertainment career through the competition. Helen, a winner of the Miss Exhibition Pageant, is also taking part and appears confident and at ease in front of the camera.

Other notable entrants include UK returnee Rita, who was reportedly nominated by her sister, a TVB employee, and a Shanghai-born finance professional whose appearance drew online comparisons to singer Hedy Chan Hoi-yi.

The youngest contestant, DSE graduate Stella, said she entered the pageant to fulfil her mother's long-held dream of competing in Miss Hong Kong.

Several contestants also became talking points online for their distinctive looks and styling choices, with some drawing comparisons to former Miss Hong Kong winner Juliette Louie, former ATV personality Amy Sit Ying-yi and various internet personalities, sparking lively discussion across social media platforms.

Others also attracted attention for their on-site appearances and personalities. A 25-year-old student at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology arrived with her father, a psychological consultant from Shenzhen, who expressed strong confidence in his daughter. Her enthusiastic posing for photographers quickly sparked online discussion.

Another contestant, Isabelle, turned heads by arriving with a Disney princess backpack, while social media users also highlighted several unconventional entrants whose looks and styling became talking points online.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old student at Zhengzhou University and a 24-year-old master's student in International Journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University, Jiang, also attracted attention. Jiang laughed when asked about plans to lose weight for the competition, saying she would “start right away.”

Organizers said around 30 contestants will be shortlisted for the second round of interviews on June 10, with approximately 12 to 15 finalists expected to advance to the competition proper. Contestants will undergo training and participate in location filming in Hunan and across the Greater Bay Area ahead of the grand final, which is scheduled for late August.

The organizers also confirmed that 16 overseas applicants will be interviewed via video conferencing.

Miss Hong Kong Pageant 2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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