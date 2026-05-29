Mario Ho, Ming Xi to hold delayed wedding ceremony in France in June

Mario Ho Yau-kwan, son of late casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, and his wife, supermodel Ming Xi (Xi Mengyao), are reportedly set to hold their delayed wedding ceremony in France on June 1, coinciding with International Children’s Day.

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News of the ceremony quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention online.

The couple registered their marriage in July 2019 and have since welcomed two children. According to reports, Ho postponed a formal wedding celebration following the death of his father.

The pair is also expected to host a family banquet in Macau later this year.

Meanwhile, details of the couple’s wedding favors have surfaced on Chinese social media, showing a pink-themed gift box featuring a Mario-inspired design and the couple’s initials “M&M” (Ming and Mario).

The reportedly lavish gift set includes silk travel accessories, luxury skincare products, perfume, scented candles and traditional wedding pastries, along with Super Mario figurines of Mario and Princess Peach. The items are said to symbolize a “prince and princess” theme, referencing Ho’s Mario-themed proposal in 2019.

Ho and Xi first met in 2017 while appearing on a reality dating program. They later confirmed their relationship and got engaged during a high-profile proposal in Shanghai in 2019 before registering their marriage later that year.