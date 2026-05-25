logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Olympic fencer Ryan Choi stuns fans with nervous but charming singing debut

ENTERTAINMENT
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Ryan Choi Chun-yin officially stepped onto the stage as a singer for the first time at YouTube Music Night on Sunday (May 24), joining MIRROR’s Edan Lui Cheuk-on and singer Phil Lam Yik-hong for a live performance attended by more than 400 fans.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The trio performed several new songs live for the first time, including Choi and Lui’s duet “1206.” The title coincidentally matches Lam’s birthday when written as a date, leading the three artists to jokingly form a temporary group named “120685.”

Previously known for his fencing career, Ryan admitted he was overwhelmed with nerves during his debut as a singer.

“You can count my live singing experiences on one hand,” he said after the show. “I was very nervous.”

Ryan revealed that his hands were shaking throughout the performance and joked that he urgently needed the restroom afterward, drawing laughter from the audience.

At one point on stage, he compared singing to competing as an athlete, saying performing under the heat felt even more exhausting than fencing.

“Being a singer is harder than being an athlete,” he laughed while drinking water on stage. “Fencing isn’t even this hot.”

The athlete-turned-singer also shared that he had recently been suffering from persistent coughing and a respiratory infection, which affected both rehearsals and the final performance.

Lui and Choi, who were former roommates at the University of Hong Kong and remain close friends, also collaborated on the new song “1206.” The MV was partly filmed at their old dorm room (1206), recreating memories from their student days.

Lui also directed the music video and joked that Ryan had become a “big-name actor” who would only appear in projects directed by him.

Despite beginning his music career, Ryan said he continues to train in fencing from Monday to Friday while balancing both identities, describing it as a busy but fulfilling schedule.

Ryan Choi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK fencer Ryan Choi becomes world No.1
NEWS
24-07-2025 16:13 HKT
Rosanna Law congratulates Ryan Choi on winning gold at the World Championships
NEWS
24-07-2025 11:38 HKT
(Photo from Fencing Association of Hong Kong, China)
Ryan Choi etches name into history after winning HK's first gold at World Fencing Championships
NEWS
24-07-2025 00:33 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 14:02 HKT
Aaron Kwok’s racehorse Dancing Code dies after failed treatment
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 13:09 HKT
Kim Soo-hyun cleared of underage dating claims after police find evidence fabricated
ENTERTAINMENT
21-05-2026 19:10 HKT
Daniel Wu unveils rugged new look as ‘Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In’ sequel starts filming
ENTERTAINMENT
21-05-2026 18:32 HKT
No split for Charlene Choi, manager says after divorce claims go viral
ENTERTAINMENT
19-05-2026 17:25 HKT
Left: Tony Leung; Middle: Donald Fan; Right: Yik Siu-ling
Manila hostage crisis survivor backs film adaptation highlighting resilience and healing
ENTERTAINMENT
19-05-2026 15:25 HKT
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Mercury to hit 35 degrees on Tuesday followed by mid-week rain and thunderstorms
NEWS
20 hours ago
Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property
PROPERTY
22-05-2026 20:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.