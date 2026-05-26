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ENTERTAINMENT

Mayday’s Ashin apologizes after Beijing toilet selfie sparks fan frenzy

ENTERTAINMENT
24 mins ago
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Mayday Ashin (Chen Shin-hong) has apologized after fans swarmed a public toilet in a Beijing hutong to recreate a selfie he posted online, sparking complaints from residents over disruption and privacy concerns.

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The Taiwanese rock band recently wrapped up a 12-show concert run at Beijing’s National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest. Following the final performance, Ashin shared a series of late-night street snapshots on social media, including a selfie taken outside a public toilet in Dongcheng district.

Fans quickly identified the location and began flocking to the narrow alleyway to take photos and “check in” at the now-viral spot. According to mainland media reports, some fans even placed the names of Mayday’s five members on separate toilet cubicles before sharing photos online.

The sudden influx of visitors reportedly caused major inconvenience for local residents, many of whom rely on the shared public toilet facilities because their homes do not have private bathrooms. Elderly residents and children were said to be among those affected as fans queued for photos and occupied the area for extended periods.

Residents also criticized some visitors for taking pictures inside the public toilet, describing the behavior as disrespectful and intrusive.

As backlash mounted online, Ashin responded by posting an apology under the original social media post on Saturday (May 23). He said he had not expected fans to track down the location and offered his “sincere apologies” to residents affected by the disturbance.

The singer also urged fans to behave responsibly when visiting filming or photo locations and to show consideration for local residents and nearby businesses. He later deleted the toilet selfie in an apparent bid to prevent further disruption.

While the toilet selfie triggered controversy, a nearby sesame pancake shop featured in the same set of photos reportedly benefited from the unexpected attention, with local reports saying sales at the store doubled after fans began visiting the area.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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