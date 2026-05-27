Ronald Cheng says divorce proceedings with wife Sammie Yu still unresolved after nearly a year

Hong Kong singer-actor Ronald Cheng Chung-kei appeared at the Family Court in Wan Chai on Wednesday (May 27) alongside his father, Norman Cheng, as divorce proceedings with his wife Sammie Yu continued nearly a year after the couple confirmed their split, according to Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard.

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The 54-year-old was seen arriving at the court shortly after 9am wearing a dark suit and black face mask. His father followed closely behind as the pair entered the building without responding to questions from reporters.

Cheng publicly confirmed last year that he and Yu were ending their 13-year marriage, after the pair were previously photographed at the Family Court together.

Following a hearing lasting nearly five hours, Cheng and his father left the courthouse at around 1.55pm. When asked whether the case had been concluded, Cheng replied briefly: “Not yet,” suggesting both sides had yet to reach an agreement.

Norman Cheng also said he had personally been involved in the proceedings, telling reporters he had been “dragged into the matter” when asked why he had to appear in court.

When further questioned about whether the dispute involved maintenance payments or financial arrangements, he declined to elaborate.

Yu was later seen leaving the court floor accompanied by a legal team. However, upon noticing reporters waiting outside the lifts, she appeared to turn back into the building in an apparent attempt to avoid the media.

Ronald Cheng married former television host Sammie Yu in 2011. The couple have two children.