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ENTERTAINMENT

Daniel Wu unveils rugged new look as ‘Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In’ sequel starts filming

ENTERTAINMENT
58 mins ago
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Director Soi Cheang has quietly begun filming Twilight of the Warriors: Final Chapter, with production recently spotted taking over streets near Mody Square in Tsim Sha Tsui East, according to Sing Tao, sister publication of The Standard.

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The area was transformed into a bustling 1980s streetscape, complete with neon signs and vintage cars, recreating a nostalgic urban atmosphere.

Following earlier reports that Daniel Wu had joined the cast, the actor was recently spotted on set for the first time in his new role. Terrance Lau Chun-him and Tyson Yoshi had also previously been seen filming intense scenes for the production.

Wu appeared in a striking new look, sporting a shaved head and beard while dressed in a fitted black outfit accessorized with heavy metal jewelry and a large cross-body bag, giving him a far more rugged appearance than his usual polished on-screen image.

Filming took place outside a nightclub set, where Wu’s character became involved in a fight after being ambushed by a group attempting to steal his bag. In the scene, he reportedly took down three attackers with ease before casually dropping a few coins on the ground and walking away, reinforcing his character’s dominant presence.

Despite the availability of stunt doubles, Wu performed most of his action scenes himself. He was seen warming up and stretching before takes while Japanese action choreographer Kenji Tanigaki supervised the fight sequences on set.

Witnesses on set said Wu maintained a professional and approachable attitude throughout filming, even apologizing to fellow actors after accidentally making contact during fight scenes. The shoot reportedly attracted around 50 onlookers and continued until midnight.

Meanwhile, Lau was also filming street scenes as his character “Shin,” dressed in leather while portraying a parking attendant directing traffic and greeting arriving “bosses,” staying in character throughout filming.

Daniel Wu
Daniel Wu
Daniel Wu
Terrance Lau
Terrance Lau

The film focuses on the “Kowloon Four” originally portrayed by Raymond Lam Fung, Terrance Lau Chun-him, Tony Wu Tsz-tung and German Cheung Man-kit.

Wu’s addition to the cast has already attracted attention online, with cast members previously sharing a group photo jokingly captioned “five Kowloon boys,” suggesting strong off-screen camaraderie.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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