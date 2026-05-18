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ENTERTAINMENT

Former actress Bobo Chui guides dyslexic son down alternative path

ENTERTAINMENT
17 mins ago
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Former TVB actress Bobo Chui Ka-po, who stepped out of the limelight years ago, has shared her journey of parenting her youngest son, Dave, who was diagnosed with dyslexia as a child. Today, Dave has emerged as a highly sought-after model on the international stage, gracing major fashion weeks and walking alongside some of the world’s top supermodels.

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While her three children are now grown and building lives abroad, she opened up the struggles of the endless learning journey as a parent.

Chui recounted that Dave, now 25, was diagnosed with dyslexia in primary school, after an offhand comment from actor Anthony Wong Chau-sang that changed everything. Wong suggested she get Dave checked for dyslexia after seeing his photo. 

Bobo Chui Ka-po treats dyslexia as a reminder for her son Dave to push him forward to close the gap with hard work.
Bobo Chui Ka-po treats dyslexia as a reminder for her son Dave to push him forward to close the gap with hard work.
Bobo Chui Ka-po treats dyslexia as a reminder for her son Dave to push him forward to close the gap with hard work.
Dave is now a highly sought-after model on the international stage.
Dave is now a highly sought-after model on the international stage.
+1
Dave is now a highly sought-after model on the international stage.

“That was when I finally started to understand him.” Acknowledging the diagnosis came a bit late, she felt relieved as she understood she needed to explore another path for her son. “People with dyslexia see things, including words, in three dimensions, where writing and reading don’t connect,” she explained. Instead of a defect, she sees it as a reminder to Dave to be different, pushing him forward to close the gap with hard work.

As for Dave, he held a stricter standard to himself. “I just knew it would take me longer to catch up. But my mum always encouraged me to do my best, there was never too much pressure.”

He even found a silver lining in being the “different one” in class, which made him feel special.

After studying interior design at university, Dave discovered that about 80 to 90 percent of his schoolmates studying arts had dyslexia, describing them as more naturally gifted at art with a different mindset.

Reflecting on his childhood, Dave has come to appreciate his mother’s strictness. As Chui gradually returned to the public eye, she clarified that she was not trying to prove anything. “I’m shy but if someone finds my story helpful or relatable, I believe this is a new way of helping people,” she explained.

 

Chui Ka-podyslexia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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