HK braces for first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year as temperatures set to hit 33 degrees

The Hong Kong Observatory has announced that an upper-air anticyclone will continue to bring generally fine and very hot weather to the coast of Guangdong over the next two to three days.

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According to the current nine-day weather forecast, urban areas will experience temperatures reaching up to 33 degrees Celsius for four consecutive days starting tomorrow. This prolonged spell of daytime heat means the Observatory may soon issue its first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year.

The persistently fine and hot conditions will be felt most acutely in the New Territories. Inland areas such as Sheung Shui and Ta Kwu Ling are forecast to experience even more extreme conditions, with temperatures potentially soaring to 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Members of the public are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against heat stroke during outdoor activities.

While the immediate forecast remains hot and sunny, a change in weather is expected toward the end of the week.

The Observatory anticipates that a trough of low pressure will approach the coast of southern China, bringing increasingly unstable weather characterized by showers and thunderstorms.

Following this system, an easterly airstream is set to affect the Guangdong coast over the weekend and into early next week, which will lead to a slight drop in temperatures across the region.