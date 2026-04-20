From Malaysia to Hong Kong: Fish Liew’s journey of resilience and reinvention to Best Actress triumph

At the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards held on Sunday (Apr 19), Malaysian-born actress Fish Liew Chi Yu reached a defining milestone in her career, winning Best Actress for her performance in Someone Like Me. In a fiercely competitive category featuring some of the region’s most established performers, her victory marked not only an individual breakthrough but also a symbolic moment for cross-border talent in Hong Kong cinema.

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Visibly emotional as she took the stage, the 33-year-old actress delivered an acceptance speech that repeatedly acknowledged those who had supported her journey. She also paid tribute to her long-term partner, actor and director Lo Chun-yip, thanking him for standing by her through years of artistic and personal uncertainty.

Liew also reflected candidly on the emotional complexity of the moment, admitting that being widely regarded as a frontrunner had left her “very nervous.”

“It is what I love most, and what I fear most,” she said, capturing the tension that has accompanied her rise in the industry.

In Someone Like Me, Liew portrays a woman with cerebral palsy, delivering a performance widely praised for its sensitivity and emotional restraint. Her portrayal powerfully captures the character’s vulnerability, desire for connection, and quiet resilience. Already recognized during the awards season, the role ultimately cemented her status as one of the most compelling leading actresses of her generation.

A Journey from Johor to Hong Kong Cinema

Born in Johor, Malaysia, Liew developed an early admiration for Hong Kong cinema. After studying film-related disciplines and working across various roles in the industry, including modelling, assistant directing, and post-production, she made a life-changing decision at 22 to move to Hong Kong to pursue acting.

Her early years in the city were marked by uncertainty and financial hardship, during which she lived in a small subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po. Starting from modelling assignments and minor screen appearances, she gradually built a reputation for emotional depth and a willingness to take on unconventional roles.

Her breakthrough did not come overnight. Early performances in Limbo and Anita helped establish her as a rising talent, with the latter eventually earning her the Best Supporting Actress award at the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards.

By 2026, she had transitioned from supporting roles to leading lady status, culminating in her first Best Actress win.

A sense of belonging in Hong Kong Cinema

In a post-event interview, Liew reflected on a deeper sense of belonging in Hong Kong. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to local audiences for embracing her as an outsider, adding that the city had given her both opportunities and a place to build her career.

“Hong Kong has accepted me,” she said, noting that she had been able to establish both a profession and a sense of purpose in the city.

From a young Malaysian newcomer navigating an unfamiliar city to a Best Actress winner on one of Asia’s most prestigious stages, Liew’s story is one of resilience and of finding a home in Hong Kong cinema.