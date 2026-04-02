Crowded borders, checkpoints, Golden Week ahead: HK must prepare for the next wave

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Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Large crowds were seen this week at multiple border checkpoints across Hong Kong, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau Spur Line, and Shenzhen Bay control points. The reason? Hong Kong enjoyed a five-day weekend, while mainland China had three days off. Even though many Hongkongers chose to return on Monday, the second last day of the holiday, crowds could not be avoided over the past two days.
The result was long queues, tired families with children and luggage, frustrated commuters, and a clear message: the current border management system is being pushed to its limit. Without better coordination between the two sides, similar scenes will repeat whenever long weekends overlap.
More people flow is expected between Hong Kong and the mainland, and this is especially urgent as the May 1 Golden Week approaches, running from May 1 to 5. During the five days, millions of mainland tourists will travel across the region, and Hong Kong’s border infrastructure will face a big test again. Golden Week sees synchronized holidays on both sides – until May 3 in Hong Kong and May 5 in the mainland – meaning outbound and inbound peaks will be sharp.
Authorities should consider several practical measures ahead of this surge: increasing customs staffing during peak hours, opening more e-channels for returning residents and frequent travelers, improving real-time crowd updates via official mobile apps, and coordinating better with mainland counterparts on flow management and queuing systems. Small operational changes – such as extending operating hours at the busiest checkpoints or deploying mobile inspection teams – could make a significant difference in reducing wait times and preventing bottlenecks.
A smooth, fast, and welcoming customs experience leaves a positive memory that lasts throughout a traveler’s entire trip. A slow, crowded, or confusing one does the opposite. In the age of social media, one traveler’s complaint about a two-hour queue can go viral within hours, damaging Hong Kong’s hard-earned reputation as a world-class travel and business destination. First impressions matter not only for tourists but also for returning residents, cross-border workers, and business travelers who pass through these checkpoints regularly.
Hong Kong relies on tourism, retail, and cross-border exchange for its economic vitality. Every visitor who waits too long in line is a visitor less likely to return. Every resident stuck for hours is a reminder that planning still falls short of reality.
The May 1 Golden Week is not a distant threat – it is days away. The time to act is now. For millions of travelers, the first impression starts at the border. And that impression must not be one of chaos, frustration, and lost hours.
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