China, Southeast Asian nations discuss law enforcement and cooperation, ministers say

China and the Southeast Asian countries that are part of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation need to fortify an integrated law enforcement and security cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

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Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the meeting also discussed advancing an innovation corridor with cooperation in smart agriculture, digital trade, AI, education, healthcare and sustainable tourism.

The ministers delivered those remarks at a joint press conference in Beijing.

Reuters