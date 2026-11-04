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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

China, Southeast Asian nations discuss law enforcement and cooperation, ministers say

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers the speech during the opening ceremony for the inaugural Global Governance Forum in Xiongan New Area, Hebei province, China, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers the speech during the opening ceremony for the inaugural Global Governance Forum in Xiongan New Area, Hebei province, China, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

China and the Southeast Asian countries that are part of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation need to fortify an integrated law enforcement and security cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

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Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the meeting also discussed advancing an innovation corridor with cooperation in smart agriculture, digital trade, AI, education, healthcare and sustainable tourism.

The ministers delivered those remarks at a joint press conference in Beijing.

Reuters

ChinaSoutheast Asialaw enforcementcooperation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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