logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China's first AI film hits cinemas, but ticket sales lag

CHINA
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk next to a poster of the AI-generated movie "Sanxingdui: Future Memories" in a cinema in the Jing'an Temple district in Shanghai on October 22, 2026. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
People walk next to a poster of the AI-generated movie "Sanxingdui: Future Memories" in a cinema in the Jing'an Temple district in Shanghai on October 22, 2026. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)

China's first fully AI-generated feature film opens in cinemas on Friday in what promises to be a tough box-office test for the country's booming tech industry as advance ticket sales lag.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

More than 10,000 screenings of the sci-fi thriller "Sanxingdui: Future Past" are scheduled for Friday, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.

Public reception, however, has been less than enthusiastic.

Presale revenue as of Friday morning stood at 80,000 yuan ($11,980), while total box-office takings were forecast to remain below 150,000 yuan, only a fraction of the reported production cost, according to Maoyan.

Ticket prices range from 20 to 90 yuan, bringing the number sold to a few thousand at most.

Jiang Defu, CEO of the production company Bona Film Group, acknowledged the lukewarm reception in a recent interview but said the film was pushing boundaries.

"We are the first to try it, the first to get a theatrical release permit, and the first to be tested by the audience," he told Chinese film industry outlet Yuli.

"I think that is not easy at all."

Nearly 100 people took more than two years to make the film, which cost more than 10 million yuan ($1.5 million), Bona said, although all the actors, their voices and the backdrops are AI-generated.

The film touches on the theme of humanity in a future shaped by AI.

But that was not enough to convince Iris Yang, who attended a free preview screening of the film on Thursday for acquaintances of the production team and industry workers.

Yang said she would not have paid for a ticket, given the movie's quality.

"If AI generation can match the theatrical experience of 'Avatar', I think I would be willing to pay for it," she said, referring to the US franchise known for the quality of its animation.

AI-generated video has gained popularity in the world's second-largest economy. On Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, AI-generated short dramas garnered more than 200 billion views in September alone.

But "the audience won't automatically pay for the tickets just because it's an AI-generated film", independent AI director Zhang Jun told AFP.

Online, Chinese social media users also seemed unconvinced by the launch of AI movies in cinemas.

"If it's free to watch on streaming platforms, it could become legendary. But paying to watch? People are not going to accept it at this stage," one user on Weibo commented.

In Hollywood, the rise of AI has sparked concern among film workers about the prospect of job losses.

An AI-generated sci-fi feature called "Gods Don't Give Gifts" is scheduled for US release on December 4.

And a virtual Hollywood actor called Tilly Norwood, whose interviews have gone viral while fuelling job fears, is also set to star in an upcoming movie called "Misaligned".

Reuters

ChinaAI filmcinemasticket sales

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds as he delivers a speech at the National Day reception on the eve of the 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
Tougher discipline, and Xi's authority, key at China's Communist Party's fifth plenum
CHINA
2 hours ago
Emergency services personnel place items retrieved from a building into a vehicle, following an earthquake, at a location given as Nagqu, Tibet Autonomous Region, China in this still image from video released October 23, 2026. Nagqu Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
China orders 'all-out' rescue after Tibet quake kills 16
CHINA
4 hours ago
A scientist works at Zai Labo's drug development facility in Shanghai, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS
US to restrict investments in Chinese biotech firms
FINANCE
5 hours ago
The Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS
US blocks two devices with Chinese-made surveillance chips
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at the company's second-quarter earnings conference in Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
TSMC seeks factory-equipment alternatives to thwart China's rare earths grip, sources say
CHINA
19 hours ago
Residential and office buildings are seen in Beijing, China, January 10, 2017. Picture taken on January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Beijing deputy mayor placed under probe, China's anti-graft watchdog says
CHINA
20 hours ago
LAN network cables plugged into a computer server, as cyber agencies warn that websites may be taken offline while PHP prepares a critical fix, in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's industry ministry urges users to upgrade PHP version
CHINA
23 hours ago
An Indonesia flag waves in front of trees blanketed by haze from the forest and land fires in Putussibau, West Kalimantan on September 5, 2026. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Indonesia considering panda bond offering of up to US$1.5 billion, official says
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Sovereign wealth inflows to mainland China and HK surge 190pc: CNBC
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a banquet hosted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid Xi's state visit, in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 8, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
China's Xi calls for qualitative improvement, measurable growth in economy
CHINA
22-10-2026 17:02 HKT
(File photo)
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri 
NEWS
22-10-2026 15:33 HKT
(File photo)
Abby Choi's legs and pelvis found in refrigerator with flesh attached, court hears
NEWS
22 hours ago
Domestic helper suspected after $420,000 worth of gold jewelry goes missing
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.