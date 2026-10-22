Beijing vice-mayor under graft probe on eve of party plenum

Beijing vice-mayor Xia Linmao has been placed under investigation for suspected severe disciplinary and law violations, state broadcaster CCTV reported, as Beijing continues its sweeping anti-graft campaign ahead of a key Communist Party meeting.

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Xia, who also sits on the standing committee of the Beijing municipal party committee, is currently facing a disciplinary review and supervisory investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

His downfall comes on the eve of the Fifth Plenary Session of the Communist Party's Central Committee. Xia is the 56th centrally-administered senior official to be formally investigated so far this year.

The 56-year-old Jiangsu native, who holds a doctorate in engineering from Tsinghua University, is an alternate member of the current CPC Central Committee.

Xia spent his political career in the capital, primarily overseeing urban planning. He previously served as deputy director of the city's planning commission, mayor of Shijingshan district, and party chief of both Miyun and Dongcheng districts.

He was elevated to sub-provincial rank in 2021 when he became secretary of the municipal education working committee. He was appointed vice-mayor in 2023, and last year took on the concurrent roles of party secretary and management committee director for the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center.

Staff reporter