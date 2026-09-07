China hands former securities regulator Wang Jianjun life sentence over bribery

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced Wang Jianjun, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, to life imprisonment over corruption, state broadcaster CCTV said.

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Wang "sought benefits for relevant entities and individuals in such matters as company listings, corporate financing and business contracting" from 2005 to 2019, illegally accepting money and property totalling over 93 million yuan (HK$108.66 million), the court said in its first-instance judgement.

Wang admitted guilt and expressed remorse, CCTV said.

Reuters