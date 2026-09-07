logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China hands former securities regulator Wang Jianjun life sentence over bribery

FINANCE
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Wang Jianjun, Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, speaks during the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wang Jianjun, Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, speaks during the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced Wang Jianjun, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, to life imprisonment over corruption, state broadcaster CCTV said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wang "sought benefits for relevant entities and individuals in such matters as company listings, corporate financing and business contracting" from 2005 to 2019, illegally accepting money and property totalling over 93 million yuan (HK$108.66 million), the court said in its first-instance judgement.

Wang admitted guilt and expressed remorse, CCTV said.

Reuters

Wang JianjunChina Securities Regulatory Commissioncorruption

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Fang Xinghai. REUTERS
China places former deputy chief of securities regulator under probe
FINANCE
24-07-2026 21:20 HKT
Soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/file photo
Xi vows to strengthen China's military, stamp out corruption
CHINA
01-07-2026 17:52 HKT
Bonnie Chan speaks during the 2025 Full Year Results Presentation in Hong Kong on February 26, 2026. AFP
Stock Connect trades robust amid CSRC's cross-border crackdown, HKEX chief executive says
FINANCE
10-06-2026 16:28 HKT
Eddie Yue
Hong Kong banks support China's crackdown on illegal cross-border securities, HKMA chief executive says
FINANCE
09-06-2026 19:37 HKT
Senator Jose 'Jinggoy' Estrada (C), son of former Philippine President Joseph Estrada , waves as he arrives at the graft court for his arraignment in Manila June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool
Philippine senator Estrada faces arrest on corruption charges
WORLD
28-05-2026 20:41 HKT
Leaf Li.
Futu's founder Leaf Li loses US$1.7 billion in fortune after CSRC fine
FINANCE
26-05-2026 15:07 HKT
A pro-Israel counter protestor wears a yarmulke with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump as pro-Palestinian activists take part in a protest on Nakba Day on May 15, 2026 in New York City. Pro-Palestinian activists worldwide marked the 78th anniversary of the Nakba amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Adam Gray/Getty Images/AFP
Democrats accuse Trump of stock trade corruption
WORLD
16-05-2026 17:02 HKT
Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP Former Taipei mayor and 2024 presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (C) arrives at the Taipei District Court in Taipei on March 26, 2026.
Ex-Taipei mayor jailed 17 years for corruption
CHINA
26-03-2026 15:24 HKT
Tan Ruisong, former board chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China - Global Times
Former Chinese aerospace executive handed suspended death sentence over corruption
CHINA
25-03-2026 17:33 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other delegates attend the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2026. (Reuters)
China says will enact law to tackle cross-border corruption
FINANCE
09-03-2026 10:00 HKT
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
22 hours ago
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Jason Gunawan sweeps teammate Lee Cheuk-yiu to capture historic China Masters badminton title
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.