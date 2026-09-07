China hands former securities regulator Wang Jianjun life sentence over bribery

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China places former deputy chief of securities regulator under probe
24-07-2026 21:20 HKT
Xi vows to strengthen China's military, stamp out corruption
01-07-2026 17:52 HKT
Philippine senator Estrada faces arrest on corruption charges
28-05-2026 20:41 HKT
Futu's founder Leaf Li loses US$1.7 billion in fortune after CSRC fine
26-05-2026 15:07 HKT
Democrats accuse Trump of stock trade corruption
16-05-2026 17:02 HKT
Ex-Taipei mayor jailed 17 years for corruption
26-03-2026 15:24 HKT
China says will enact law to tackle cross-border corruption
09-03-2026 10:00 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT