China's central bank adds eight more banks to digital yuan network

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China fine-tunes liquidity management with focus on overnight rate
13-08-2026 16:12 HKT
China's central bank pledges timely new policy rollout
12-08-2026 21:35 HKT
China central bank reverse repo volume at zero for first time since June
11-08-2026 10:55 HKT
China's central bank adds to gold reserves for 21st month running
07-08-2026 17:20 HKT
China's July forex reserves rise less than expected
07-08-2026 17:13 HKT
China's 15b yuan sovereign bonds oversubscribed 4.67 times in Hong Kong
05-08-2026 15:23 HKT