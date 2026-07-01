Xi vows to strengthen China's military, stamp out corruption

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Wednesday to strengthen and modernise the military and to stamp out corruption within the ruling Communist Party.

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Xi underscored the importance of a "strong military" in a speech to political and military leaders as well as Chinese Communist Party members gathered at the Great Hall of the People for the party's 105th founding anniversary.

Analysts have questioned the ability of China's armed forces to fight effectively since Xi's sweeping anti-graft campaign gutted its top ranks.

Xi's years-long effort to purge corruption has brought down two defence ministers in the past three years and reduced the once seven-member Central Military Commission -- China's top military body -- to just himself and one other general.

The Chinese leader on Wednesday swore to "uphold the party's absolute leadership" over the armed forces and strengthen the military.

"We must advance the modernisation of national defence and the armed forces," Xi told party members.

The CCP also has to "resolutely wage the critical, protracted, and comprehensive battle against corruption", he added.

The Central Military Commission -- which Xi heads -- has published new measures that would "establish iron rules for strict education, strict management, and strict supervision" of senior military cadres, state media reported in May.

Xi also reiterated on Wednesday his commitment to see China gain control of Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as its territory.

"Resolving the Taiwan question and realising the complete unification of the motherland is an unswerving historical mission of our party and the shared aspiration of all Chinese people," he said.

Xi urged his country to "oppose interference by external forces", without naming any specific countries.

The CCP was founded on July 1, 1921 and had more than 101 million members as of late 2025, according to state news agency Xinhua.

AFP