logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Yuan firms as traders track Iran war, weigh strength of China's economy

FINANCE
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS

 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China's yuan strengthened slightly on Thursday as the dollar index corrected and traders weighed signs of China's economic resilience against the country's unattractive yields.

Eyes are also on the US-Israeli war on Iran, as conflicting signs of de-escalation made traders hesitant.

"Despite the ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz remains largely blocked," the School of Economics at Peking University said in a report. 

The Chinese currency is underpinned by relative stability of the domestic economy and society, but is under pressure from "the global rate expectations changed by the war-induced energy shock."

The onshore yuan firmed roughly 0.05 percent to 6.7740 per dollar at 0250 GMT. 

The dollar index fell 0.1 percent in Asia morning trading after hitting a near two-month high in the previous session. 

On the bright side, China's services activity expanded at the fastest pace in three months in May.

But China's economy is suffering from two-speed growth, with a frenzy in artificial intelligence and robotics contrasting with struggles in "old economy" sectors like real estate.

China's central bank on Thursday shut its liquidity tap in open market operations again, in an apparent effort to nudge idle cash into the real economy.

The People's Bank of China said the volume of its seven-day reverse repurchase agreement operations was zero on Thursday, suspending a cash injection for a second straight day. 

The inaction came as ample liquidity in the banking system pushed down money-market rates. 

That contrasts with a global tilt toward tighter policy to tame inflation fuelled by the Middle East energy shock. 

Citing conflicting factors, the School of Economics at Peking University expects the yuan to fluctuate within the 6.72 to 6.83 per dollar range in June. 

Reuters


 

Yuanchinacurrencydollar

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index plunges in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
1 hour ago
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
EU could lose 1.3 million jobs due to energy price surge linked to Iran war, Commission says
FINANCE
13 hours ago
A person enters the Zara store, during Christmas season at the RIOSUL Shopping Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Zara owner Inditex defies consumer gloom with strong early summer sales
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's PBOC shuts liquidity tap for first time in 2 years, nudging idle cash into economy
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Qwen logo is seen in this illustration taken, January 29, 2025. REUTERS
Alibaba's Qwen AI App opens to third-party agents, including KFC, Luckin, Mixue
INNOVATION
20 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points at noon on Wednesday
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Yen slips to key 160 level as Gulf hostilities boost dollar
FINANCE
03-06-2026 10:45 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points in early trading on Wednesday
FINANCE
03-06-2026 10:19 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Tuesday, Tencent jumps nearly 8 percent
FINANCE
02-06-2026 12:29 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rises in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
02-06-2026 10:16 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
21 hours ago
Veteran actor Chung King-fai dies aged 89, family confirms peaceful passing at home
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
02-06-2026 18:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.