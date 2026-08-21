logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Pacific nations detain Chinese, Indonesian boats for illegal fishing

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Aerial view of Funafuti, Tuvalu’s most populous island, September 6, 2024. Picture taken through plane window. REUTERS/Kirsty Needham
Aerial view of Funafuti, Tuvalu’s most populous island, September 6, 2024. Picture taken through plane window. REUTERS/Kirsty Needham

Pacific island authorities arrested a number of Chinese and Indonesian boats for illegal fishing this month in a crackdown across the vast ocean, officials have told AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Four vessels were detained or taken to port by authorities in Kiribati, Palau and Papua New Guinea for illegal fishing or breaches of fishing licences, the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) said in a statement to AFP.

They included Chinese and Indonesian vessels, according to the statement.

A surveillance crackdown by 11 island nations this month saw more than 100 vessels boarded across 28 million square kilometres (10.8 million square miles) of ocean between August 3 and 14.

Half of the world's tuna is caught in the region, but only 15 percent of this catch is processed or handled by Pacific Island countries, fisheries officials said.

The fish generates $500 million in access fees and $1.2 billion in export earnings for the Pacific islands annually while also supporting the livelihoods of a third of Pacific households, the FFA said.

Most tuna is shipped to Asian markets by the long-distance fleets that ply the exclusive economic zones of small island states for a licence fee.

An annual meeting of 18 Pacific Island leaders beginning August 30 in Palau is expected to discuss a new strategy to protect fishing rights and lift revenue as climate change threatens stocks.

The FFA declined to give details of another 16 vessels identified as "of interest" during the two-week Operation Island Chief, which involved aerial surveillance by an Australian military aircraft and patrols by a US Coast Guard vessel and Pacific maritime police.

Authorities in Palau and Papua New Guinea did not respond to requests for comment, while Kiribati's maritime police declined to comment on the operation.

Naming Chinese fishing boats suspected of illegal activity is a sensitive issue in a region where Chinese companies operate large long-distance fleets and have fisheries joint ventures with several Pacific islands.

Last month, Tuvalu authorities arrested a Chinese vessel caught illegally fishing in its waters while transmitting a false location.

Tuvalu holds diplomatic ties with Taiwan and not Beijing.

The Chinese boat was fined and released after 24 days in detention, said Peter Hammarstedt, captain of the conservation vessel Sea Shepherd, which transported the Tuvalu police on maritime patrol.

Between 2008 and 2026, 278 penalty notices were issued to Chinese fishing boats by inspectors for the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, the second-largest tally behind Taiwan with 319 infringements.

AFP

Pacific nationsChinaIndonesiaboatsillegal fishing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A drone view shows roads submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall, in Qingyuan, Guangdong province, China April 22. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Death toll from south China floods jumps to 159: state media
CHINA
2 hours ago
Solar panels are arranged on a hillside near a windmill at an agricultural photovoltaic power station in Dingxin Yi and Miao Ethnic Township, Qianxi City, in southwestern China's Guizhou province, on August 17, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) / CHINA OUT
'Green dilemma': China's solar boom hurt birds, says study
CHINA
4 hours ago
China's Vice Finance Minister Liao Min leaves after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2019. AFP
China to roll out more fiscal policy support in a timely way: vice finance minister
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A badge of China Lunar Exploration Program is seen on an employee's uniform at Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan Province, China November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China hunts for lunar ice in one of solar system's coldest places
CHINA
5 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens during a joint press conference with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (not pictured) following their bilateral meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
China, Indonesia ministers meet on Friday, to discuss security and economic issues
CHINA
6 hours ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US designates American held by China as wrongfully detained
CHINA
20 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, August 19, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
China urges South Korea not to take sides, blames US policy for Korea tensions
CHINA
21 hours ago
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP A general view of the unoccupied Evergrande Centre building in Shanghai on July 27, 2022.
What property giant Evergrande's sentence means for China's economy
CHINA
22 hours ago
The logo of internet technology company Netease is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
NetEase profit down 6.6pc to 17.7b yuan in H1
FINANCE
23 hours ago
From left: Dr. Mark Konyn, AIA’s group chief investment officer; Garth Jones, AIA’s group chief financial officer; Lee Yuan-siong, AIA’s executive director and group chief executive and president; Jacky Chan; Fisher Zhang, AIA’s regional chief executive
Growing mainland demand in HK amid China’s 20pc levy on offshore insurance income, AIA says
FINANCE
20-08-2026 15:52 HKT
Woman killed in dog attack at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel she operated
NEWS
16 hours ago
Father abandons 7-year-old son on Mount Fuji after child cries from exhaustion
WORLD
13 hours ago
source: online
BLACKPINK’s Jennie tears up after wardrobe mishap at Osaka show
GOSSIP
17-08-2026 21:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.