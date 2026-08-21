logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

'Green dilemma': China's solar boom hurt birds, says study

CHINA
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Solar panels are arranged on a hillside near a windmill at an agricultural photovoltaic power station in Dingxin Yi and Miao Ethnic Township, Qianxi City, in southwestern China's Guizhou province, on August 17, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) / CHINA OUT
Solar panels are arranged on a hillside near a windmill at an agricultural photovoltaic power station in Dingxin Yi and Miao Ethnic Township, Qianxi City, in southwestern China's Guizhou province, on August 17, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) / CHINA OUT

The global push for solar energy expansion could carry hidden biodiversity costs, according to a study on China published in the journal Science on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to the research spanning more than 2,300 Chinese counties, pro-solar policies led to reductions in bird diversity as cropland and grassland were rapidly cleared for development.

The authors called it an example of a "green dilemma" pitting carbon reduction against conservation.

"The main message is not to slow the renewable energy transition, but to make solar development more ecologically informed," first author Huiming Zhang, of the Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology, told AFP.

China's goal to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 has seen it embark on a renewables revolution.

By 2024, its solar footprint reached an estimated 4,520 square kilometers (1,745 square miles) -- equivalent in size to the US state of Rhode Island -- and solar energy is projected to constitute 45 percent of its energy mix by 2060.

Choosing solar locations in China is not based on sunny locations and available land, but rather on government "Five-Year Plans" to promote economic development in certain regions.

Zhang and his colleagues exploited these variations in solar expansion policy in 2,344 counties across China from 2014 to 2023, while also accounting for national trends, weather, socioeconomic conditions, land cover and birdwatching effort.

This data was paired with citizen science records to understand the impact on bird diversity.

Their findings revealed a negative trade-off, with increased policy stringency consistently associated with decreased bird biodiversity, though the effect was moderate.

The effects were stronger in wealthier and non-desert regions.

Both resident and migratory birds suffered significant declines, but species that were native to mountain habitats poorly suited to solar farms were unaffected.

 

- 'Inferior greening' -

 

The push for solar farms in China was accompanied by greening efforts to satisfy environmental requirements, but the authors identified what they called "inferior greening" -- where the total amount of leafiness may go up but because it was too homogeneous, the ecological quality went down.

Writing in a related commentary, Yuanning Liang of Peking University said "birds serve as an effective indicator group for large-scale biodiversity assessment" because they are among the few animal groups for which abundance data over time and space is readily available.

Although the authors studied solar power, the problems they identified equally apply to other forms of renewable energy such as wind farm expansion, she added.

"The next step is to move from biodiversity measurement to valuation by linking changes in bird diversity to ecosystem services and conservation values," Liang said.

"Without such valuation, policy analysis gives insufficient weight to conservation, and benefit-cost analysis can understate the social cost of development."

The research team offered a number of recommendations, including directing large solar projects toward locations with lower ecological conflict, greater assessments of each site, and limiting land conversion in productive, habitat-rich regions.

"Clean energy development and biodiversity conservation do not have to come at each other's expense, but careful siting and biodiversity safeguards are essential," said Zhang.

AFP

Green dilemmaChinasolar boombirds

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
China's Vice Finance Minister Liao Min leaves after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2019. AFP
China to roll out more fiscal policy support in a timely way: vice finance minister
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A badge of China Lunar Exploration Program is seen on an employee's uniform at Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan Province, China November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China hunts for lunar ice in one of solar system's coldest places
CHINA
2 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens during a joint press conference with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (not pictured) following their bilateral meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
China, Indonesia ministers meet on Friday, to discuss security and economic issues
CHINA
3 hours ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US designates American held by China as wrongfully detained
CHINA
16 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, August 19, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
China urges South Korea not to take sides, blames US policy for Korea tensions
CHINA
17 hours ago
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP A general view of the unoccupied Evergrande Centre building in Shanghai on July 27, 2022.
What property giant Evergrande's sentence means for China's economy
CHINA
19 hours ago
The logo of internet technology company Netease is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
NetEase profit down 6.6pc to 17.7b yuan in H1
FINANCE
19 hours ago
From left: Dr. Mark Konyn, AIA’s group chief investment officer; Garth Jones, AIA’s group chief financial officer; Lee Yuan-siong, AIA’s executive director and group chief executive and president; Jacky Chan; Fisher Zhang, AIA’s regional chief executive
Growing mainland demand in HK amid China’s 20pc levy on offshore insurance income, AIA says
FINANCE
22 hours ago
People walk past a humanoid robot traffic police officer developed by SUPCON while it stands on duty on a street in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 31, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China puts robocops on traffic duty, minus the arrest powers
CHINA
22 hours ago
A humanoid robot is seen at the Agibot booth during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai on June 24, 2026. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)
Global humanoid robot shipments surge 300pc in H1, led by Agibot
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
Woman killed in dog attack at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel she operated
NEWS
13 hours ago
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
20-08-2026 02:14 HKT
source: online
BLACKPINK’s Jennie tears up after wardrobe mishap at Osaka show
GOSSIP
17-08-2026 21:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.