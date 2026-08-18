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CHINA

Chinese hotpot chain YGF Malatang apologizes for faking Yuzuru Hanyu flower basket in Japan

CHINA
1 hour ago
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The popular Chinese spicy hotpot chain YGF Malatang has issued a public apology after one of its new franchise locations in Japan falsely claimed to have received a congratulatory flower basket from renowned Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu. 
The popular Chinese spicy hotpot chain YGF Malatang has issued a public apology after one of its new franchise locations in Japan falsely claimed to have received a congratulatory flower basket from renowned Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu. 

The popular Chinese spicy hotpot chain YGF Malatang has issued a public apology after one of its new franchise locations in Japan falsely claimed to have received a congratulatory flower basket from renowned Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu. 

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Images circulating on social media showed several floral arrangements placed outside the newly opened Sendai branch, with one specifically bearing a message in Japanese congratulating the store on its grand opening, supposedly signed by the celebrated athlete. 

The stunt quickly drew intense criticism from online users who called the deceptive marketing tactic highly embarrassing.

False endorsement exposed by netizens and the skater

The false endorsement was swiftly debunked on Monday afternoon. 

A prominent social media fan account dedicated to the athlete released a clarification statement on the microblogging platform Weibo, confirming that the skater had absolutely no involvement with the floral arrangement. 

According to the statement, the former competitor expressed his dismay over the situation, describing the unauthorized use of his name to send a fake congratulatory gift as a frightening experience. 

The athlete is a celebrated national icon in Japan, having won consecutive Winter Olympic gold medals in the men's singles event in Sochi and Pyeongchang, making him the first skater to achieve such a feat in over six decades.

Following the public backlash, the YANGGUOFU corporate group released an official apology later that evening. 
Following the public backlash, the YANGGUOFU corporate group released an official apology later that evening. 

Corporate apology and disciplinary action

Following the public backlash, the YANGGUOFU corporate group released an official apology later that evening. 

The company confessed that the floral baskets were not sent by the individuals named on the accompanying cards but were instead orchestrated entirely by the local store management. 

The corporate headquarters stated that it had instructed the Sendai location to immediately remove the controversial displays and delete any associated promotional material online.

Furthermore, the company announced the initiation of a comprehensive investigation into the incident, promising that strict disciplinary measures would be taken against the specific franchise and the staff members responsible for the unauthorized publicity stunt.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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