Couples can now tie the knot at a highway service area in northern China

A video circulating online recently revealed an unusual location for couples looking to get married: the second floor of a highway rest stop in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province.

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Operated by the Luquan District Civil Affairs Bureau, the new marriage registration office is situated within the Shijiazhuang West Service Area.

Local officials confirmed to the press that the site is open for marriage registrations every Tuesday, though couples must secure an appointment at least one working day in advance.

The outpost is housed within a newly built commercial complex that officially began operations in mid-June. Aside from the government registry, the four-story facility features an underground parking lot, a bicycle shopping center, and a cycling-themed hotel.

The marriage registration point itself opened at the end of June and was strategically placed at the starting landmark of the city's ring greenway.

Capitalizing on this location, the registry promotes a romantic travel theme, symbolizing a couple's lifelong journey starting from the road.

Specific service limitations for the novel location

While the unique setting has already attracted several couples eager to register their marriages, the facility operates with strict service boundaries.

Authorities clarified that the office exclusively processes new marriage registrations for mainland residents. It does not handle other civil affairs procedures typically found at standard bureaus, such as divorce registrations, replacement of lost marriage certificates, or archive inquiries.