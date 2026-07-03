logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China sports brands score NBA stars to assist global ambitions

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP This photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows US basketball player Kyrie Irving speaking in a media interview before an event with fans during his world tour with the Chinese brand ANTA titled "The Return" in Chengdu, in China's southwestern Sichuan province.
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP This photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows US basketball player Kyrie Irving speaking in a media interview before an event with fans during his world tour with the Chinese brand ANTA titled "The Return" in Chengdu, in China's southwestern Sichuan province.

NBA star Kyrie Irving walked out onto a basketball court in southwest China to rapturous applause, his brightly coloured Chinese-made sneakers a vivid statement of domestic sportswear brands' increasing global reach.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Firms like ANTA, the organisers of Irving's Chengdu fan meet last week, have upped their international profile in recent years, building upon their success at home to make headway overseas.

Signing celebrity athletes from popular sports like basketball has become a key strand of that expansion strategy, boosting credibility abroad while appealing to the many NBA fans in the domestic market.

The athletes "help us tremendously because they help us to create global awareness, also global reach", Global Basketball General Manager for ANTA, Rocky Fan, told AFP in Chengdu.

"It's now time to take our brand global," he said. "We believe (basketball) is a very important, very unique sport that we could... leverage to reach our global consumers."

NBA endorsements "are the single most effective bridge Chinese sportswear brands have into Western consumer consciousness", said Rufio Zhu from sports marketing agency IMG.

ANTA are not alone in embracing this strategy. In June, Beijing-based brand Li-Ning signed basketball superstar Steph Curry.

That agreement "moves the needle significantly, because (Curry's) really top tier", said Mark Dreyer, author of "Sporting Superpower", a book about China's ambitions in the sector.

 

- 'All around the world' -

 

For a Western consumer base that might still view Chinese brands as offering value over quality, top-tier endorsement can be crucial.

Signing big-name athletes lends "attention, credibility and relevance", Elisa Harca from marketing agency Red Ant Asia told AFP.

Curry's choice of Li-Ning over more established brands like Nike and Adidas "signals the product delivers at the highest level", IMG's Zhu said.

Popular athletes can also "help brands bridge cultural gaps, introduce products to new audiences and create a level of familiarity that would otherwise take years to build", said Adrian Staiti from agency CAA Sports.

Both ANTA and Li-Ning have offered involved partnerships to their stars to better foster that connection.

Irving, for example, is ANTA's chief creative officer of basketball.

"Being a CCO is definitely a lot of pressure on me to... design new things, and especially when the community is asking for more," Irving told reporters in Chengdu.

"It's not just an American community, it's not just China, it's all around the world."

 

- Still 'niche' -

 

ANTA differs from Li-Ning in that it has also pursued a significant overseas acquisition strategy.

Its portfolio now includes well-established names like Puma, Arc'teryx, Salomon and Wilson.

"There's a stronger case to say that ANTA has become a global brand" off the back of these stakes in foreign companies, said Dreyer.

But that in itself does not necessarily translate to a change in the perception of the individual ANTA brand, added the author.

That's where the stars come in.

Online sales of Li-Ning shoes spike after televised basketball games, said Zhu.

"If the quality of the product holds up, then there'll be gradual acceptance," said Dreyer.

There are nascent signs of success -- ANTA's overseas revenue grew 150 percent on-year in the first half of 2025, albeit from a low base.

The company is planning 1,000 foreign stores by 2028.

Still, marketing professional Harca argued that courting NBA stars has had the biggest impact in the domestic market.

ANTA has overtaken Nike to hold 23 percent of the Chinese sportswear market, according to IMG.

Globally, "Chinese brands remain relatively niche," Harca said.

"The ambition is clear but the execution is still early-stage."

AFP

Chinasports brandsNBA starsglobal ambitions

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Customers dine at a restaurant in a shopping area of Beijing, China July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's June services activity slows slightly, private PMI shows
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Dark clouds are seen over the building of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, June 6, 2024. REUTERS.
Europe growth hit more by China exports than bigger trade gap, Goldman says
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP This picture taken on June 15, 2026 shows a trainee using a mobile phone to take pictures during a visit of a barbecue restaurant in Yueyang, in southern China's Hunan province.
Budding chefs cook up new career at China's BBQ academy
CHINA
02-07-2026 10:59 HKT
An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, 2025. REUTERS
Shanghai stocks rise on robust factory activity data, Xi's speech; blue-chips slip
FINANCE
01-07-2026 17:52 HKT
Soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/file photo
Xi vows to strengthen China's military, stamp out corruption
CHINA
01-07-2026 17:52 HKT
Xinhua
Xiaomi and other Chinese smartphone companies cut shipment targets by 30 percent
INNOVATION
01-07-2026 16:52 HKT
The CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, where damage is visible on a high floor of the exterior, in Beijing, China June 26, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Beijing plane crash clouds China's low-altitude flights, uncovers safety gaps
CHINA
01-07-2026 16:47 HKT
A man steers his boat at Myitsone, outside Myitkyina, the capital city of Kachin state, in northern Myanmar December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/Files
Myanmar set to restart contentious $3.6 billion dam project backed by China
CHINA
01-07-2026 15:43 HKT
A welder works at the Auto Parts Alliance (China) factory in Guangdong, a Japanese company who supplies parts for Honda, 14 June 2003. AFP
China's factory activity completes strongest quarter since late 2020, private PMI shows
FINANCE
01-07-2026 15:01 HKT
Chinese and Russian flags fly at an airport before a ceremony to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrives to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China August 31, 2025. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS
Russia approved secret China military training at top level, sources say
CHINA
01-07-2026 14:10 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
source: online
500 commendations, no frontline work? Glamorous Taiwan policewoman accused of benefiting from gifted case credits
CHINA
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.