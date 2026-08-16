China's SenseTime expects first post-listing profit amid AI frenzy

Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime (0020) said it expects to record its first profit since listing in the first six months of 2026, as a rally in AI-related asset prices helped cover operational losses.

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The company said in a filing on Sunday that it projects a profit of between 500 million yuan and 700 million yuan for the period, compared to a loss of 1.49 billion yuan a year ago.

It attributed the turnaround to a lower loss in the principal business segments, as well as a gain arising from the fair value changes of its investment portfolio within the AI ecosystem strategically built throughout the years.

Adjusted net loss is also expected to narrow by 60 percent to 70 percent compared to the same period of last year.

The results are scheduled to be announced on August 26.