Taiwan's ruling party made gains ‌in local elections on Saturday closely watched by China, though the opposition held onto the capital Taipei after a closely fought race with a lawmaker Beijing has sanctioned.

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Campaigning in the races in all of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties focused on such issues ​as transport and the environment, rather than Taipei's contested ties with Beijing.

China views Taiwan as its ​own territory but exercises no control over it. Taiwan's government rejects those sovereignty claims.

For Taiwan's ⁠six largest cities, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) won three each, with the ​DPP capturing back Taichung, the island's second-most-populous city, the election results showed.

In total, the DPP won at least nine ​of Taiwan's cities and counties, an increase from the five it captured four years ago.

In Taipei, the KMT's mayor Chiang Wan-an won a tough reelection battle with the DPP's Puma Shen, an academic-turned-lawmaker and expert on China's information warfare whom Chinese police want for ​what they call "separatism" and whom Beijing has sanctioned.

In his concession speech, Shen said while he had long studied ​disinformation, the result was real and Taiwan's democracy could be trusted.

"Just as I said earlier in an interview with foreign media, I ‌made it ⁠very clear to them that no matter who wins in the end, it will be a victory for Taipei and a victory for democracy," he said.

Chiang thanked Shen.

"Together, we have completed a celebration of democracy," he said.

The DPP has only won the Taipei mayorship once, in 1994.

CHINESE WARPLANES ENCIRCLE TAIWAN AHEAD OF VOTE

China refuses to talk ​to President Lai Ching-te, whom ​it also calls a "separatist". ⁠He says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Thirty-three Chinese warplanes encircled Taiwan on Friday ahead of the vote along with eight warships, Taiwan's defence ministry said. Chinese ​state media also launched another concerted attack on Shen the same day, saying ​the US had ⁠backed him and "deeply interfered" in the vote. The US State Department had no immediate comment.

The KMT traditionally favours close ties with Beijing. Its chair, Cheng Li-wun, met Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

Manoeuvring for presidential and parliamentary elections, to be ⁠held early ​in 2028, will begin in earnest after Saturday's vote.

While Lai will ​almost certainly stand for a second term, the maximum allowed under the constitution, the KMT has not confirmed its candidate.

(Reuters)