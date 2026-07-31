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WORLD

'What, a new one?' Elderly man's reaction leaves UK PM Burnham red-faced on care home visit

WORLD
26 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was left embarrassed during a visit to a north London care home on Wednesday when an elderly resident reacted with disbelief at meeting yet another new leader.

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The exchange, which drew laughter from those present, saw the man ask Burnham: "Who are you?" After the prime minister introduced himself, the resident queried: "Andrew? And you are the local candidate, are you?"

Burnham explained: "I was a local candidate. I had a by-election a few weeks ago. But no, I'm now the Prime Minister." When the resident still seemed confused, a carer informed him: "He's the Prime Minister."

"What, a new one?" the man exclaimed, adding: "They keep changing every five minutes!" Burnham could only respond with an awkward smile, saying: "I know, I know."

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The exchange highlights the rapid turnover of UK prime ministers in recent years – Burnham is the seventh in just over a decade. The resident's reaction echoed the famous 2017 moment when Bristol resident Brenda exclaimed "not another one!" upon hearing of a snap election.

Burnham took office last week after Keir Starmer was forced out by mutinous Labour MPs, following Burnham's return to Westminster in a by-election.

Andy Burnham UK Prime Minister care home visit awkward moment political turnover

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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