Silicon Valley's pitch to the world about artificial intelligence has missed the mark, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Monday, nearly two weeks after the US midterms dealt a blow to the industry’s data center ambitions.

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"I think data centers will get built, but clearly the current way they’re working, being built, and the engagement with communities is not working for people," Altman said at a tech conference in Menlo Park, California. "The ecosystem will adapt."

He suggested there was plenty of room to build in the United States.

"I personally have a lot of sympathy to not wanting to have a data center in (a) community," he said, but added that "we have a giant country. We have a lot of space."

He made the comments at the inaugural Silicon Valley and the World summit, hosted by US media outlet Semafor a stone's throw from Sand Hill Road, where many of the region's most powerful venture capital firms have offices.

In the midterm elections, voters across the United States approved around 40 new measures restricting or banning new data center development.

Dan Ives, a longtime tech industry analyst known for his bullish outlook on the sector, now estimates that 10 percent of the 800 to 1,000 new data centers planned in the United States "will not happen."

The election results have forced the tech industry to rethink its public relations strategy.

"I think data centers are easy to point to because they’re like a big physical instantiation of this broader thing," Altman said.

If the tradeoff for curing cancer and having cheaper products is "you are going to lose all agency and control and voice in the future," that is "a terrible sales pitch," he added.

AFP