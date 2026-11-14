logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US loses measles-free status after continued spread of the disease, WSJ reports

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during an event on screen time harm in children at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during an event on screen time harm in children at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

The Pan American Health Organization has revoked the United States' measles-elimination status, ending a 26-year run after determining the country failed to halt continuous transmission of the highly contagious virus for more than a year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The international health body did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The reported decision by the Americas branch of the World Health Organization comes as the US battles the highest number of measles cases it has seen in more than three decades.

Some 7,500 people in the US have been infected with measles and 13 have died since 2025. That period coincides with falling immunization rates and rising vaccine hesitancy under US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has for years spread doubts, without scientific evidence, about the safety of measles vaccines.

As part of its evaluation, PAHO reviewed epidemiological and laboratory evidence submitted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine ⁠whether the same strain of measles had been circulating in the United States uninterrupted for 12 months or longer, a sign of local transmission rather than imported cases.

Canada,Spain and the UK recently lost measles-elimination status after review by WHO experts. The US dropped out of WHO but remains a member of PAHO, its Americas branch.

Dr Erica Schwartz, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Reuters in an interview before the decision that if the US lost measles elimination, the agency would be doing "the same exact thing," which entails working with states to encourage immunization.

As of Thursday, 5,182 confirmed cases of measles had been reported in 2026 to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 45 states, New York City and the District of Columbia, surpassing last year's total of 2,289, making it one of the country's worst measles resurgences in decades.

"It is a fully preventable disease. It is unconscionable that we have this amount of measles," said Noel Brewer, a public health professor at the ​University of North Carolina.

Brewer, who chairs an independent advisory panel on measles, presented the CDC's measles status report along with his group's assessment of ⁠that information to PAHO on Tuesday.

That report remains confidential, but a source familiar with the CDC's findings said the agency determined the US had 12 months of continuous transmission of the virus.

The US achieved its measles-elimination status in 2000. A country can halt transmission when 95% of its population is vaccinated, creating so-called herd immunity that also protects those unable to receive the vaccine.

Two doses of the measles vaccine — by far the best way to prevent infection and transmission — provide 97% protection against the virus, which can cause blindness, deafness, brain damage or death.

William Moss, an epidemiology professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said loss of measles elimination was a hit to the United States' reputation as a public health powerhouse. He said it may discourage other countries.

For the average American, he added, it means that the United States will continue to have large outbreaks, putting people at risk of disease, hospitalization and death.

To restore measles-elimination status, a country must end transmission and remain free of an outbreak for at least 12 months.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

 

USmeasles-free statusdisease

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Stranded passengers wait at Benito Juarez International Airport after aircraft at Mexican airports with US-bound flights were asked to stay on the ground during a US halt to airplane takeoffs that grounded thousands of flights and was later lifted, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Old air traffic control equipment regularly disrupts US flights
WORLD
56 mins ago
A stranded passenger waits at Benito Juarez International Airport after aircraft at Mexican airports with US-bound flights were asked to stay on the ground during a US halt to airplane takeoffs that grounded thousands of flights and was later lifted, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
US flight shutdown exposes deepening air traffic network crisis
WORLD
2 hours ago
A silhouette of Elon Musk and the SpaceX logo are seen in this illustration created on June 11. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
Democratic US senators order Musk to preserve records on Ukraine Starlink access
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Apollo Quiboloy (C), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, arrives to attend a hearing at the Senate in Manila on October 23, 2024, over accusation charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse of a minor.
Philippine court takes step towards preacher's US extradition
CHINA
3 hours ago
Stranded passengers wait at Benito Juarez International Airport after aircraft at Mexican airports with US-bound flights were asked to stay on the ground during a US halt to airplane takeoffs that grounded thousands of flights and was later lifted, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
US to resume flights after air traffic network failure sparks chaos
WORLD
4 hours ago
A motorist rides past a signage for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) China 2026 summit is seen in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province on November 12, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
Nvidia scandal looms over US-China AI talks
CHINA
5 hours ago
A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. CTI via REUTERS
Trump not expected to raise Alice Huang case with China's Xi, US officials say
WORLD
6 hours ago
US producer prices rise 6.5 in October, lifting Fed rate-hike odds
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gestures on the day of the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner//File Photo
Huang exit and US scrutiny imperil $3 billion in Chinese AI projects reliant on Nvidia
CHINA
13-11-2026 17:12 HKT
Alice Huang (left), Jensen Huang.
Singapore says US offered limited help in its probe of AI chip deals
FINANCE
13-11-2026 11:46 HKT
A pedestrian places a candle in front of a Nvidia sign outside the company's headquarters on November 12, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. AFP
Nvidia staff demand to bring back Jensen Huang, says Musk assured them positions
FINANCE
13-11-2026 15:57 HKT
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
NEWS
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.