logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Many AI companies will adopt advertising: ad chief Criteo

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

Many AI platforms will end up eventually adopting advertising, the head of the online advertising agency Criteo told AFP Tuesday, as investors are focused on whether the technology will ever be profitable.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I believe that a lot of AI platforms will find their way to advertising models over time," said the group's chief executive Michael Komasinski on the sidelines of the Web Summit in Lisbon.

"Advertising is the most scalable business model in the world. It has paid for most of the large platforms that we all use and enjoy today, whether it's Google, Meta, Snapchat.

"The ad formats will continue to become more interesting, more innovative, and certainly more native to that conversational experience," he added.

Pressure to boost revenue to cover its colossal spending pushed OpenAI to begin testing advertising in ChatGPT in February in the United States for free and low-cost tier subscriptions.

It has subsequently begun to progressively roll out ads worldwide, in cooperation with Criteo.

OpenAI's rival Anthropic, which is set to imminently go public with a stock listing, has said it doesn't plan to integrate advertising in its AI tools due to data protection concerns as well as to protect the interests of its users.

Microsoft has used ads in its public version of Copilot AI since 2023.

Perplexity has experimented with ads in the United States since 2024.

Google is considering integrating ads in Gemini.

Developing AI models and rolling them out requires massive investments.

The rally in AI-related stocks that has buoyed markets this year was testament to investor confidence, but both equity and bond investors have recently grown more wary as inflation and high interest rates are making the endeavour even more expensive.

Criteo works with OpenAI in 89 countries to develop advertising campaigns on AI chatbots.

Komasinski said some 3,600 brands have trialled AI advertising campaigns and they have noted a modest increase in their spending on ChatGPT.

He remains sceptical about AI agents being able to autonomously make purchases.

"It's actually really easy to order unimportant things, and things that are very important you would tend to not delegate to a bot," he said.

AFP

AI companiesadvertisingchief Criteo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI's ad business hits US$1 billion annualized revenue run rate
INNOVATION
31-08-2026 22:19 HKT
The logo of online video site Bilibili at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, 2021. REUTERS
Bilibili's first-half net profit more than doubles amid strong advertising revenue
FINANCE
27-08-2026 20:54 HKT
The logo of online video site Bilibili Inc is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bilibili swings to profit of 201.9 mln yuan in Q1
FINANCE
19-05-2026 21:50 HKT
A pub-goer watches Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese deliver his address to the nation over the Iran crisis, on his phone at a pub in Sydney, Australia, April 1 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia hits gambling advertising, advocates say not hard enough
WORLD
02-04-2026 16:01 HKT
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
Pentagon pushing AI companies to expand on classified networks, sources say
WORLD
12-02-2026 11:29 HKT
FILE -This is the Google logo on a building in New York, Oct. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Google and US government battle over the future of internet advertising
WORLD
21-11-2025 19:00 HKT
The Chinese tech giant's shares rose 4.7 percent to HK$586 before announcing interim results. Photo by REUTERS
Tencent sees first-half net profit jump 15.6pc to 103 billion yuan
INNOVATION
13-08-2025 18:40 HKT
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) speaks during a television interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo
Senior Republican on US Senate banking panel calls on Nvidia CEO Huang to resign
WORLD
51 mins ago
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, US, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US House blocks bid to impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth
WORLD
54 mins ago
A security guard waits outside an assisted living facility in Lakeland, Florida, US, November 6, 2026, before the arrival of Thomas Markle Sr., after he was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. REUTERS/Chris Urso
Thomas Markle sent back to jail after cutting off his ankle bracelet
WORLD
2 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
5 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:10 HKT
X@_FORAB
Nvidia CEO affair scandal widens as Chinese businesswoman reportedly questioned by Singapore authorities
WORLD
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.