logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Singapore Airlines to splash $1.6 billion on luxury long-haul cabins as rivals up their game

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Singapore Airlines, long a benchmark for premium travel, is spending more ​than S$2 billion ($1.6 billion) to upgrade long-haul seats and provide larger double-bed suites to compete with rivals that are pouring money into high-end cabins.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The ‌airline on Friday unveiled new cabins in all four travel classes in the biggest and most comprehensive overhaul in its history, with the new seats due from the second half of 2027.

In first class, centre seats convert into what Singapore Airlines calls the largest double bed in commercial aviation. Business class gets sliding privacy doors for the first time on the airline, alongside a fully ​flat bed.

The launch comes as carriers globally such as Air France, British Airways and United Airlines pour billions into premium travel despite industry-wide delays in production and certification ​of new seats.

Surging fuel costs have squeezed margins and pushed up fares, deterring some more cost-conscious economy passengers, although premium travel has remained ⁠relatively resilient.

"We look closely at how our customers work, dine, relax, and rest while travelling, and what they value most," Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said at ​the launch event.

"Their feedback was clear: greater comfort and privacy, intuitive functionality and spaces they can flexibly adapt to their needs, whether they are working, resting or connecting ​with loved ones from 30,000 feet."

The Singapore Airlines programme covers 72 aircraft, a mix of Airbus A350-900s being retrofitted and Boeing 777-9 jets on order that together will comprise the majority of its long-haul fleet.

The cabins were originally designed for the 777-9, which is expected to become Singapore Airlines' new long-haul flagship as the A380, which offers smaller double beds, eventually retires.

But the 777-9's entry into service ​has slipped for years, which Singapore Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Lee Lik Hsin told Reuters had led the carrier to widen the programme to its A350s.

He said ​the S$2 billion-plus investment included a S$1.1 billion A350 refurbishment plan announced in 2024 and was funded from the airline's strong cash balance, which stood at S$9.1 billion as of end-June.

Most of the ‌investment goes ⁠to premium cabins because business and first-class seats cost far more per unit than economy seats, Lee said, with the carrier setting no spending ceiling and planning to keep investing when appropriate to maintain its market leadership.

"Our competitive advantage doesn't derive from aircraft cabin product alone," he said. "It is the hard product, the soft service, the operational excellence. And...it is our people."

David Flynn, editor-in-chief of industry publication Executive Traveller, said the new first class, with a unique curved cabin design that borrowed space from the aisles ​to add personal space to each suite, ​ranked among the world's best.

"Business class represent ⁠a solid and much-needed catch up to the competition, rather than a mighty leap ahead," he said. "It's hard to top Qatar's business class Qsuite, let alone the next-gen version coming in 2027, but in features and usability, Singapore Airlines looks to have ​Emirates and arguably Cathay beat here."

DELAYS AND CERTIFICATION

The unveiling arrives against a backdrop of persistent delays. Boeing first targeted 777-9 ​deliveries around 2020 but repeated ⁠certification setbacks, engine issues, the pandemic and tighter oversight by the US Federal Aviation Administration have pushed that to 2027, with Lufthansa expected to be the launch operator.

Lee said slippage on its A350 refurbishment plan and the 777-9 seating were both driven by certification issues.

"The seats are certified on the 777-9, but the 777-9 aeroplane itself is not certified, and ⁠the seats ​have not yet been certified on the A350," he said.

The A350 certification delay had pushed back their ​introduction by about half a year, he added.

As airlines design more premium offerings with bespoke features that regulators need to ensure meet stringent crash-safety standards, seat certification has become a bottleneck across the industry.

Boeing CEO ​Kelly Ortberg last week told investors that deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners had been affected by seat certification challenges.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Villagers fighting coal expansion demand to be heard as Turkey hosts COP31. (Reuters)
Turkish villagers demand COP31 leaders see for themselves devastation caused by coal
WORLD
30 mins ago
Activists hold March For Democracy In New York weekend after midterm elections. AFP
For Zoomers, blue wave in US election evokes 'millennial optimism'
WORLD
40 mins ago
97-year-old dies at his own birthday party after dancing to Stayin' Alive
WORLD
14 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says he wants UFC chief Dana White for White House press secretary
WORLD
15 hours ago
Photo: Xinhua
At least 12 killed in Chile highway collision
WORLD
15 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Houthi-run health ministry says airstrikes it blames on Saudi Arabia kill 27 near Yemen capital
WORLD
15 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu rival, to try to form government
WORLD
16 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Polish gunman kills four women and two men in Krakow's main square
WORLD
16 hours ago
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Shizuoka, strong shaking felt in Nagoya
WORLD
16 hours ago
Canada immigration minister confirms 32,000 quota covers spouses and children under HK Pathway
WORLD
17 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
NEWS
07-11-2026 17:52 HKT
30 defective pillars found at Tung Chung West station as MTR ordered to report within two weeks
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong strongly rejects ten-nation statement on Joshua Wong sentencing as foreign interference
NEWS
07-11-2026 20:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.