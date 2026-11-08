At least 12 killed in Chile highway collision

At least 12 people died and 13 others were injured when a truck, public bus and car collided in Chile on Saturday, an official said.

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The accident occurred on Route 66, near Atalaya in the coastal region of Valparaiso, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of the capital, Santiago.

"So far, the official report is 12 dead and 13 injured," the presidential delegate for Valparaiso, Manuel Millones, told reporters.

Photo: Xinhau

Photo: Xinhau

Fire service chief Cesar Carreno said the truck and the bus collided head-on and most of the casualties were at the front of the bus.

Police and firefighters transported the injured to a hospital in Valparaiso.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

AFP