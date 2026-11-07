logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Iranian forces 'stronger' than at beginning of war: army spokesman

WORLD
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranians walk beneath an anti-US billboard depicting US President Donald Trump in Tehran's Enqelab Square on November 4, 2026.
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranians walk beneath an anti-US billboard depicting US President Donald Trump in Tehran's Enqelab Square on November 4, 2026.

Iran's military is "stronger" and more motivated than it was when the United States and Israel started the war in February, Iranian state media reported on Saturday, citing an army spokesman.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Today, the Islamic Republic's armed forces... having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war," Mohammad Akraminia said, according to the state news agency IRNA.

"They now possess greater motivation, commitment, and self-confidence."

The war, which began when the United States and Israel carried out a massive wave of strikes in late February, has been deadlocked for months.

Tehran has sought to limit traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption.

Akraminia said that Iranian armed forces retained control over the strategic waterway and that it would remain closed until the United States accepted Tehran's demands.

"Under the order of the Supreme Leader, the response of the armed forces will be immediate, effective, and without geographical limitations," he added.

US President Donald Trump this week confirmed new strikes on the Islamic republic, after American media reported attacks on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Saturday, the local Tasnim news agency reported that two missiles had struck Qeshm, adding that there was no official information so far on the damage.

Iranian state television reported two explosions on the island.

The Iranian army said early Saturday that its air defences had "struck and destroyed" a US drone that was flying over the island, according to state media. It did not say whether the island was attacked.

AFP

Iranian forcesstrongerwararmy spokesman

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chimneys of a coal-fired power plant are seen behind a gate in Shanghai, China October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
China sees fastest emissions drop since Covid due to Mideast war: report
CHINA
06-11-2026 14:04 HKT
Pictures of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a dartboard during the 47th anniversary of the US expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, November 4, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Vance repudiates Iran war after US electoral defeat
WORLD
05-11-2026 18:46 HKT
Photo by - / IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP This handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian (C-L) shaking hands with Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud after a meeting with the Pakistani army chief and the Turkish intelligence chief in Tehran on October 26, 2026.
Iran says discussing plan with mediators to end war, reopen Hormuz
WORLD
29-10-2026 09:10 HKT
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Moscow, Russia, October 27, 2026. Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
Qatari mediators present Iran with new deal to end the war, official says
WORLD
28-10-2026 20:14 HKT
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press at Registan Square, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, October 19, 2026. (Reuters)
US' Rubio says Ukraine and Russia should be focused on ending the war
WORLD
19-10-2026 14:11 HKT
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed PetroChina logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
PetroChina set for record trading profit as war upends market, sources say
FINANCE
16-10-2026 15:45 HKT
US Vice President JD Vance is interviewed by Reuters reporter Jacob Bogage before a campaign rally at Fairbanks International Airport in Fairbanks, Alaska, US, October 5, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
In interview, US Vice President Vance says Iran must cut enrichment to end war
WORLD
07-10-2026 09:09 HKT
Military personnel sit in a vehicle in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid
WORLD
02-10-2026 09:57 HKT
People walk past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
US, Iran separately talk with mediators in latest bid to end war
WORLD
29-09-2026 11:58 HKT
China's Central Military Commission member Liu Zhenli arrives for the Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool/File Photo
China's purges of top military commanders spur questions about war-waging ability
CHINA
23-09-2026 17:25 HKT
(Photo from Threads)
Hong Kong man's petty revenge gifted to cheating lover on anniversary
NEWS
06-11-2026 13:43 HKT
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams speaks to the Economic Club of New York in New York City, U.S., September 4, 2025. REUTERS
US economy resilient but inflation too high: Fed's Williams
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Canada expected to clear HK 'lifeboat' PR backlog by 2027 under new immigration plan
NEWS
06-11-2026 12:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.